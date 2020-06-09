Followtheboat: Refitting Esper’s interior, navigation gear and electronics

Even after all this time, it is amazing how many of the details we both retain of our complete boat refit, it is as though it only happened yesterday...

Because one of us was on the job in the yard every day, we were able to watch and manage the entire project, which is probably why it’s still so familiar.

We cover everything that happened below decks in this episode, including the extensive carpentry and re-modelling.

There is also the installation of a new B&G navigation system, along with radar and autopilot. And we re-wired the whole boat.

It was satisfying to rip out all the defunct and old cables which SY Esper had gathered over the years from previous owners and to start again from scratch.

Topics covered in this episode:

Chart table

The ‘Boffice’

Cabin

Saloon table

Galley

Heads

Saloon

Sole boards

Varnishing

Companionway

Ceiling

Rewiring

Navigation

Deck fittings

For the full week by week video diary of the refit, start here: