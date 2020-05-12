Followtheboat: Things are looking up as Malaysian lockdown eases

The movement control order rules here in Malaysia are relaxing, but people are being careful as the shops tentatively re-open

In Sutera Harbour Marina the pontoon home-made “pubs” are still popular with the seven occupied boats here and Jamie’s in the kitchen making a mess.

But when the excitement has dipped on your sailboat project and you’re stuck in a rut, how do you motivate yourself?

We answer a few questions in this week’s episode and try to help one of our followers.

Debbie has been preparing to start her cruising dream for eight years, saving, working hard and making her beautiful Hans Christian 39 ready for world cruising.

But she’s lost the excitement and even wonders if she’ll ever be able to get out there.