Jungle sailing: Followtheboat on hitting logs and running aground

We headed out of the Kinatabangan River towards the pirate zone, hitting submerged logs, dodging debris and navigating shallow water where one boat ran aground

But first we had one more night in the tranquil jungle.

Before it was time to turn in, we took the dinghy though an overgrown tributary to an oxbow lake (or is it an abandoned meander?)

We tried to remember our geography lessons at school to work out exactly what we were seeing in this fertile flood plain, but didn’t stray too close to the river banks where crocodiles wait.

After the last night of silence, we made our way back to anchor in the pirate zone, where the night watches resumed as the ESSCOM military escort patrolled until dawn.