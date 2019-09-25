Followtheboat: How to replace your boat’s old fridge

Esper's 30-year-old fridge was no longer fit for purpose, so Liz and Jamie from Followtheboat set about replacing it with a new model

It’s technical time in this week’s episode, and this is a subject dear to every boat-owners heart. Fridges are important all year, of course, but when crossing oceans and sailing in remote places they are crucial for comfortable cruising.

In this episode we explain:

why it was time to install a new fridge

why we chose Ozefridge

how refrigeration works

cyclic v eutectic systems

how we installed the new system

Ozefridge’s developments in efficiency and power

And at the end we let you know our verdict on the new installation. (Little secret: we love it!)

If you are thinking of getting a new fridge, we (like many cruisers we know) would recommend Ozefridge. We’re not being sponsored by them, we just want to pass on the good news. Do let them know we sent you because we’d like them to realise how much we love their product.

Back to sailing next week in the Java Sea as we check out a little-known beauty hot-spot just north of Jakarta.