Christmas gift ideas for boaters and sailors

From sailing books, handy gadgets to beautiful objects we have plenty of Christmas gift ideas for the boaters in your life

The Sailing Bible

A brilliant book full of beautiful images, great tips and advice for both novices and experienced boaters. This book doesn’t leave anything out and contains chapters on choosing the right yacht, anchoring and berthing, maintenance and repair, managing a crew and much, much more. £13.75. Buy it here.

Zhik Seaboot 700

Ergonomically designed and made from a very durable rubber compound The ZK Seaboot® 700 supports the foot and ankle whilst providing great dexterity, flexibility and security whilst moving around the boat. Insulated and comfortable, thanks to the sealed neoprene rubber uppers and neoprene midsole, these boots are lined with Hydromerino® a blend of merino and quick drying polyester fibres to provide warmth and moisture management. With the foot cushioned on a supportive inner sole with moulded heel and arch support, the Seaboot 700 provides great grip on wet decks. £101.40. Buy it here.

Motor Boat & Yachting subscription

The yachter in your life will love a yearly subscription to Motor Boat & Yachting. Buy it here.

Riva Espresso Cups

Unless you are a billionaire perhaps gifting a Riva Yacht to a loved one is not quite possible, so why not start small with these gorgeous Riva Espresso Cups? It doesn’t get more stylish and Italian than that! £90. Buy it here.

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Bronze Ombré COSC Limited Edition

Limited to just 300 pieces, Christopher Ward C60 Trident Bronze Ombré COSC Limited Edition features an artisan-finished brass dial that has been painted and then hand scratched – so no two are the same. This rough-hew finish fades into a black varnish around the dial’s exterior, linking smoothly with the colour and texture of the sandblasted ceramic bezel insert around it. Water resistant to the depth of 600m. £995. Buy it here.

Wonderbag

Wonderbag is non-electric slow cooker uses heat-retention to cook delicious food which has been brought to the boil by fire, cook stoves or any conventional method, for up to 12 hours without the use of any additional fuel source. Perfect for saving electricity on a boat or in instances where there’s none. £40-£55. Buy it here.

Red Original Dry Waterproof Pouch

This 100% waterproof, water tight and leak proof pouch is brilliant for storing valuables when you are out having fun on the water. It can even be submerged without letting any water in! A great practical gift for all boaters. £65. Buy it here.

Üllo Wine Purifier

An ingenious gift for wine lovers and for those allergic to sulphates. Üllo Wine Purifier filters away sulphites – artificial preservatives added to wine that can cause allergies and add a bitter taste – so that all wine lovers can enjoy a tipple without having an adverse reaction or being left with a bad taste in their mouth. It also helps aerate the wine for a better drinking experience. It can be used to filter red, white and rose’. A great gift for wine lovers. £69.99. Buy it here.



eSail Sailing Simulator





The eSail Sailing Simulator teaches users how to sail a 36′ sailing yacht, explore the sea around a collection of islands and even lets them compete in races and challenges.

It teaches all the sailing basics including raising the sails, tacking, gybing, reefing, mooring and anchoring, whilst the more expert sailor can use the Quick Start tutorial, then dive straight into the Challenges. The Simulator include 20 tutorials including a complete sailing course – ‘Learn Yachting with eSail’-; sailing skills such as reefing, mooring, charting and anchoring which are featured together with more in-depth tutorials on sail twist and sail depth; races, treasure hunts and steering challenges to practice the skills learnt whilst having fun using the programme. The challenges include ‘Know Your Boat’, ‘Bear Island Race’, ‘Little Venice Treasure Hunt’ (sail through canals), ‘Collision Avoidance’ and ‘Passage Planning’ exercises. eSail Sailing Simulator also features a ‘Live Sailing’ mode where users are subject to continually changing weather and sea conditions as they sail around the islands, finding points of interest such as the wreck of the Princess Zara. In this mode the users’ position is always saved, so that the virtual journeys can continue over weeks or even years. £14.99. Buy it here.