Crete’s Royal Blue Resort opens new marina

The new Royal Blue Resort marina is located on the northern coast of the island of Crete, can hold up to 27 boats and boasts three private beaches

Considered one of Crete’s most luxurious hotels, Royal Blue Resort has recently gone through a major refurbishment across its rooms, waterfront suites, seafront outdoor gym, bars and restaurants. The hotel has also just unveiled a new 507-square feet marina positioned in the resort’s private bay.

The marina has moorings for up to 27 boats and boasts around the clock security, a sailing centre, Wi-Fi, and three private beaches, one of which is for adults only.

Yachters mooring at the marina can use the hotel facilities, including restaurants, outdoor gym and all the beaches.

The resort offers 190 rooms, waterfront suites and villas, four restaurants, three bars and one wine cellar, a spa with gym, sauna and hammam, a heated sea water pool, hairdressers, nail bar and treatment rooms, and meeting and conference facilities.

The five star Royal Blue Resort is located on the northern coast of the island of Crete, next to the small traditional village of Panormo, 22km away from the picturesque town of Rethymnon and 55km from Heraklion, the island capital city.