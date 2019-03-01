Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour wins Coastal Marina of the Year under 250 berths in The Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) awards

Having recently benefited from a £400,000 upgrade, Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour has won the coveted Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) award

Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour has been named the winner of the Coastal Marina of the Year in The Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) awards in the category for under 250 berths.

The awards recognise the best of over 160 Gold Anchor accredited marinas around the globe. The awards are voted for by boaters.

The Beaulieu River and Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour is one of the few privately-owned estuaries in the world. With its rich wildlife and picturesque setting, the yacht harbour has been preserved by four centuries of custodianship by the forebears of Lord Montagu. A recent £400,000 investment in new five-star facilities has provided an upgraded showers and facilities building, in keeping with its natural setting in the New Forest National Park.

To mark the achievement, a trophy will be presented by the Chairman of TYHA at the Marina Conference, sponsored by Walcon, on 24 April.

Lord Montagu said: “I am delighted that Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour has won this award, especially as it is based on the votes of people who visit and keep their boats on the river. The work done by Harbour Master Wendy Stowe and her staff to improve the facilities and services is evidently appreciated by our customers and I would like to thank them for this ringing endorsement.”

TYHA General Manager Jon White said: “The array of marinas who stood out in this year’s competition showed how strong today’s marinas are at achieving and often exceeding the modern consumer’s standard of quality service and excellent facilities.”

Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour offers full marina services, an open policy boatyard, chandlery and free Wi-Fi. A restaurant, bar and tea shop are on the doorstep at the 18th century shipbuilding village of Buckler’s Hard, with its Maritime Museum.