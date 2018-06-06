New Edinburgh Marina development creates 400 jobs for the local community

The number of jobs being created by the new state-of-the-art Edinburgh Marina development far exceeds the local council's estimate

6 June

The £500 million Edinburgh Marina development will create a whopping 400 new permanent jobs, 100 more than estimated by the City of Edinburgh Council in 2016.

In a press release, marina operators Camper & Nicholsons Marinas have also stated that in addition to the increased number of new jobs for the local community provided by the Edinburgh Marina development, the percentage of affordable homes that will be delivered throughout the scheme is higher than what originally expected.

It’s also believed that a leading international hotel brand that has never had a presence in Scotland, will manage the nearby hotel and apartments, but Camper & Nicholsons Marinas have yet to disclose the group’s name.

A spokesman for the developer stated today: “We are very pleased that we can deliver such a significant number of new permanent jobs at all levels from apprentices through to senior management. So much so that immediately the final consents have been granted and work has commenced on site we intend to open a dedicated website for future potential employees to register. An announcement on the identity of the Hotel operator will follow soon.”

Commenting on this announcement, Dan Hughes, Chief Operating Officer of Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, said: “There is no doubt that the marina brings economic benefits to the area, not only through direct employment, but also in the spin-off / secondary employment which will blossom; we have seen it happen many times before. The marina staff will be 100% focussed on providing a professional and customer focussed service. It is our intention to select only local candidates and train them in some of our existing marina locations, to give them a flavour of what we do best and how we deliver the expected levels of service to the yachtsmen.”

Located 2.5miles north west of central Edinburgh, the new Edinburgh Marina development will boast 340 fully-serviced berths state of the art facilities, a hotel and new homes. It will also be the only fully accessible 24 /7 marina in the area.

14 March

Camper & Nicholsons Marinas has confirmed it will design, commission, manage and operate the new Edinburgh Marina.

The marine owner and operator has agreed terms with Edinburgh Marina Granton Harbour Limited. The state-of-the-art marina, located 2.5 miles north west of central Edinburgh, will be the centrepiece of the £500 million waterside development and is set to become a gateway to Scotland’s revered cruising grounds.

Dan Hughes, chief operating officer of Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, said: “The new Edinburgh Marina is probably the most important new and exciting marina development in Europe in the last 25 years. We are delighted to have been chosen to design, manage and operate this new facility which will provide world class services to its customers.”

Camper & Nicholson has a portfolio of high-profile clients in more than 25 countries.

Commenting on the announcement, Kevin Fawcett, developer of Edinburgh Marina Holdings Ltd said: “This announcement of Camper & Nicholsons Marinas is great news – I am very pleased to welcome them on board. I believe that their design and operational management skills and their commitment to customer service will help ensure the successful delivery of this exciting development for Edinburgh and Scotland.”

The new Edinburgh Marina development will boast first class facilities and will put Scotland’s marine tourism industry on the global map.

January 9

The new Edinburgh Marina is part of the £500 million waterside quarter development close to Edinburgh city centre. To be developed by Edinburgh Marina Holdings, the new Edinburgh Marina development will include a wide range of high-end leisure and accommodation facilities, situated adjacent to Edinburgh’s first ever purpose-built luxury marina.

Planning consent has now been granted for the centrepiece marina which forms part of the masterplan consent for the wider Edinburgh Marina Development that was granted for the 28 hectare site earlier in 2017.

The new Edinburgh Marina will enable Scotland’s capital to compete with the more established west coast sailing destinations for part of Scotland’s £3.7bn marine tourism industry; creating what look to be exceptional facilities to help expand Scotland’s overall market.

The new Edinburgh Marina has been designed to surpass the 5 Gold Anchors rating of the Yacht Harbour Association, creating a new destination for boaters from all over the world. The marina will boast 340 full-serviced berths, with visitor berths and additional dry berths for boats up to 30m in length. There will also be 24/7 access to the sea, on-demand, on-board food and drink along with concierge service. Marine services and an extensive chandlery will be located in the new marina office sited within the fully equipped new boatyard. The marina has been designed to accommodate the full-size range of yachts and cruisers, including superyachts – the first time this has been possible on Scotland’s east coast.

Developer Kevin Fawcett, commented: “The new world-class Edinburgh Marina at Granton’s Western Harbour is the most important new marina development in the UK for several decades. It harks back to a long and distinguished international maritime connection that Edinburgh and Granton Harbour once enjoyed, it will help to re-establish Edinburgh’s maritime economy as well as creating a vibrant new city quarter that will enhance Edinburgh’s reputation as one of the UK’s most attractive lifestyle destinations.”

Detailed planning consent for the remaining elements of this exciting new quarter of Edinburgh are anticipated early 2018 with construction of the marina buildings and associated developments scheduled to begin in the second half of 2018.