Plans for £75m redevelopment of Noss-on-Dart Marina granted by council

Plans for an ambitious £75 million redevelopment of Premier Marinas' Noss-on-Dart site in Devon have been granted by South Hams District Council

Premier Marinas purchased Noss-on-Dart in 2016. The site comprises 37 acres of foreshore and woodland set on the bank of the River Dart, just below Kingswear and opposite Dartmouth. The site was formerly the Philip & Son shipbuilding yard but has operated as a marina and boatyard since shipbuilding ceased in the late 1990s.

At the moment the area is derelict and the existing marina infrastructure is in a poor state. Premier Marinas plan to redevelop it, creating a waterside place comprising a new marina with around 232 berths; a dry stack for 100 smaller motor craft; a boatyard with a 75-tonne boat hoist servicing private, fishing and commercial craft across South Devon; 21 marine trade commercial units; a hotel with 50 rooms, two restaurants and a spa; a car park and a Heritage centre dedicated to the site’s history. Premier’s plans also include a passenger ferry link to Dartmouth town with its shops, restaurants and historic places of interest.

Premier has already commenced enabling development; a scheme to widen and strengthen the railway bridge providing access to the site has just been completed and works to create additional car parking in the woods above the site are underway.

Works to demolish many of the site’s derelict buildings will start this autumn and will be followed by work on the replacement boatyard, car park and commercial buildings. Renewal of the floating marina is slated for winter of 2019/20 and once completed, the development of the hotel, Philip’s building and public areas will go ahead. Premier hopes to complete work on these core elements of the site by mid 2022 with the majority of the residential development taking place thereafter.

Premier Marinas’ CEO Pete Bradshaw comments: “The redevelopment of Noss on Dart is hugely important to us. We want to build something very special here, to create a sustainable place around the best marina in the UK. After all, this is a glorious site and the majority of it will remain in our hands for a long time to come, so it really matters to us.”

17 July 2017

Following extensive consultation, plans to redevelop Noss-on-Dart Marina in Devon have now been submitted to South Hams District Council.

Premier Marinas wants to build a 232 berth marina plus a dry stack for 100 or so smaller motor craft.

Currently, Noss-on-Dart has the capacity to berth up to 180 boats and store 200 boats ashore.

It also wants permission to build a 50-room hotel, two restaurants and a spa, a café, 130 homes, including 91 houses and 39 flats/maisonettes, and parking for 374 cars.

The £75 million redevelopment would also see a passenger link ferry with Dartmouth and a permanent home for South Devon College and 21 commercial units for marine trades on the South Devon site.

It is expected the project would result in the creation of up to 200 jobs.

The application also seeks permission for part demolition of existing buildings and the removal of existing marina pontoons and buoys.

Planning notices have been put up around the site with full details of where individuals can view the plans online and provide feedback.

Commenting on the proposal, Premier Marinas’ chief executive, Pete Bradshaw, said: “We are delighted to have submitted our application for the redevelopment of Noss-on-Dart and are very grateful to the consultees and our professional advisors for helping us create a vision for the future of this wonderful site”.

The council is expected to make a decision on the application in October.