CharterClick: The charter holiday of a lifetime (sponsored post)

Whether you want to charter a yacht for the adventure of a lifetime or you own a yacht you’d like to rent out, CharterClick is the destination for you

Cruising closer to the ultimate customised sea-faring holiday, CharterClick can help you find your own quiet cove, drop anchor in just the right snorkelling spot or simply window shop as you coast by luxury seafront villas at your own pace.

With its quick, easy and secure online booking system, chartering a weekly yacht or taking a daily/hourly sightseeing tour on a private boat is a breeze, whether it’s in the beautiful Bay of Naples, magical Mexico or enchanting Caribbean island.

Fast-growing CharterClick is represented in over 45 countries, including all major European, American and Asian tourist destinations and favourites such as Spain, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Croatia and Thailand, and it’s moving closer to getting 8,000 boats on its books.

“Croatia and Greece have been a huge success and we can’t wait to grow our fleet even bigger,” says Gleb Grouzer, Head of Marketing at CharterClick.

Flexibility is key with hourly, daily and weekly rentals available, putting you in charge of charting your course. There are options to hire a crew or bring your own to truly ‘captain’ your holiday, satisfying the needs of modern-day vacationers seeking to explore more on their own terms. From RIBs to catamarans, speeding along, meander round breath-taking views of islands on a sailing yacht or making time stand still on sailing or fishing trips – whatever floats your boat.

All boats are reviewed and moderated by CharterClick’s dedicated team to ensure only licensed, insured and certified boats are featured online, with customers’ safety and satisfaction paramount.

Both instant and on-request booking systems have been implemented into its checkout procedures to enhance and speed up the overall user booking flow, making it fast, accurate and easy to use. CharterClick’s unique way of dealing with availability and payment processing has been firmly associated with the company since day one. First rolled out in Dubai, where transportation and leisure services are keen to innovate, the instant booking model’s success has brought CharterClick a step closer to making it the industry standard.

CharterClick’s system is easy and secure to use for holidaymakers and partners alike. Globally, as CharterClick introduces the hybrid booking model to each service provider, together they’re disrupting the leisure marine transportation sector.

“We want to gradually explain and show our partners all around the world that what we propose will be much more beneficial for them than what they are used to now,” says Vlad Mozharov, CharterClick’s General Manager and one of its co-founders. “By carefully inserting a small technological aspect into their daily workflow, they would be able significantly speed up and improve the way they are doing their business.

“We want to encourage them to try our instant availability booking system and see the difference for themselves.”

While sharing its values, CharterClick has drawn entrepreneurial inspiration from someone who’s no stranger to enjoying sailing around idyllic Caribbean islands at his leisure. Gleb Grouzer, CharterClick’s Head of Marketing concludes: “My favourite businessman Richard Branson said, ‘Clients do not come first. Employees come first. If you take care of your employees, they will take care of the clients.’ We build our company and its marketing around this concept. We care about employees and boat providers as they are the ones who will make our client’s experience unforgettable.”

With CharterClick holidaymakers can book the trip of a lifetime quickly and safely, using the company’s highly secure payment system. They truly needn’t worry about a thing: CharterClick will provide detailed confirmation of their holiday immediately after booking.

Enough talking – unforgettable memories are just a click away!

Check CharterClick’s services here or click here to email the team.

You can follow CharterClick on Instagram or on Facebook.

