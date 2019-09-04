Sailing Krakatoa Part 2: Shoreside excursion on an active volcano

As if anchoring off an active volcano wasn't enough, Jamie from Followtheboat heads ashore onto Anak Krakatoa to capture some incredible drone footage

After a night at anchor under the cliff face of Krakatoa, we moved our sailboat closer to the smouldering remains of ‘Child of Krakatoa’.

In December 2018 Anak Krakatoa, after erupting for months, boomed out one last explosion before crashing beneath the waves. The resulting tsunami destroyed much of the coast of Java, killing over 1,000 people.

When we arrived a few months later, the caldera (now at sea-level) was still bubbling and smoking, spewing out pumice, lava and chemicals into the sea.

With SY Esper safely anchored off Rakata Kecil, Jamie took the dinghy ashore to walk across the black sand of the recently decimated volcano.

Liz remained on board SY Esper, using the excuse that she might be needed to come and rescue him, or pull up the anchor sharpish.

But both of us knew that Liz was just too scared! Jamie took the handheld VHF radio so Liz could stay in contact with him.

Jamie wasn’t going to miss this opportunity to step on shore at the place he’d been dreaming about since he was a boy.