ICOM IC-M85E VHF Marine Radio with serious business features

Designed with a particular emphasis on commercial use the ICOM IC-M85E is a high-class business waterproof marine handheld that meets both marine and simple Private Business Radio (PBR) applications (an appropriate licence will be required). Compact and with a robust modern construction, the IC-M85E contains critical commercial features including built in voice scrambler ensuring private conversation and emergency features including Man Down and Lone Worker function

The IC-M85E can be used for both marine and basic PBR applications. A simple push of a button changes the operating band between marine and PBR channels. Up to 100 free licenced business band channels are available for land use (146 – 174MHz). Wide/narrow channel spacing is programmable for each channel, and CTCSS and DTCS signalling is built-in.

Channel group changing (Marine/PMR) or the scrambler function ON/OFF can be assigned in the multi-function button on the top panel. The Key lock function can be activated by holding the lock button.

The IC-M85E also has a built-in voice scrambler, so if your communication is crucial it will be protected. The IC-M85E has three emergency related functions: Selectable MOB Alarm (when used with other IC-M85 radios), Man Down and Lone Worker functions. If one of these functions are activated, the radio automatically makes an emergency alarm.

The IC-M85E is the most compact (W×H×D: 56 × 92 × 29 mm) and lightweight (weight: 246 g (with BP-290, FA-SC58V and MBB-3)) commercial grade marine and land mobile hybrid radio in the world (as of November 2017). Despite its compact body, the IC-M85E delivers 700 mW of loud audio. Clear communication is vital in noisy environments. The IC-M85E is built durably to endure 1 m submersion for 30 minutes and dust-tight protection. The radio also passes MIL-STD-810 specifications.

To go with the commercial design and application, an extensive range of audio accessories are available including a full range of headsets, earphones and speaker microphones.

The IC-M85E will be available from Icom stockists from mid January with a suggested retail price of £299.99 (inc.VAT).

