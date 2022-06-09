Video: Overview of the IC-M25 Buoyant Marine VHF Handheld Radio

Icom UK have produced a video overview of Icom's bestselling handheld marine VHF radio, the IC-M25EURO.

In the video, marketing manager Ian Lockyer goes through some of the main features that have made this stylish radio popular with leisure sailors, paddleboarders, kayakers, and many other water users.

These include its lightweight design, easy-to-use layout, waterproofing, buoyancy and USB charging feature.

For a chance to win an IC-M25EURO in their latest online competition visit the official Icom UK website.

For more details on this product, visit the IC-M25EURO Buoyant Marine VHF Radio product page on their website.

Alternatively, you can contact our marine team on 01227 741741 or email: sales@icomuk.co.uk