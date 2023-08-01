Icom Introduces the IC-M410BB and IC-M510BB Black Box VHF Radios with Multi-Station Control

Icom is pleased to announce the launch of the IC-M410BB and IC-M510BB Black Box VHF Radios with Multi-Station Control. These innovative marine radios offer enhanced functionality and flexibility for communication on board various vessels.

Designed for marine professionals and enthusiasts alike, the IC-M410BB and IC-M510BB are compact black box VHF radios that can be installed out of sight providing a clean and uncluttered appearance on the helm. With their modular design these radios offer versatile installation options and can be easily integrated into a wide range of vessels including yachts, powerboats and commercial vessels.

One of the standout features of these radios is the Multi-Station Control capability. With the optional HM-195GB CommandMic users can control up to three independent stations from the IC-M510BB (up to two stations are available with the IC-M410BB). This allows for convenient communication from multiple locations on the vessel improving operational efficiency and ensuring seamless coordination among the crew.

The IC-M410BB and IC-M510BB radios deliver exceptional performance with their powerful 25-watt output ensuring reliable and clear communication over long distances. They are equipped with Icom’s renowned AquaQuake draining function, which helps clear water from the speaker grill to maintain optimal audio clarity even in wet conditions. The radios also feature Class D DSC (Digital Selective Calling) capability, allowing for distress calls and direct communication with other vessels for enhanced safety at sea.

The IC-M410BB and IC-M510BB radios are built to withstand the harsh marine environment meeting the rigorous IPX7 waterproof rating. The radio’s HM-195GB Commandmic also incorporate Icom’s intuitive user interface featuring a large backlit LCD and an easy-to-use keypad for effortless operation even in low-light conditions.

Both models provide multi-station capability with the IC-M410BB able to provide two stations and the IC-M510BB three stations utilising the HM-195GB CommandMic. The IC-M510BB is the higher tier version of this radio featuring an AIS Receiver function with the display on the CommandMic, a voice recording function and a dedicated DSC Remote Control function allowing connection to PC console software or an external device.

For additional convenience, the radios come with a built-in GPS receiver allowing position data to be transmitted during DSC calls. This feature simplifies vessel tracking and provides an added layer of safety and security.

To ensure compatibility with existing onboard systems, the IC-M410BB and IC-M510BB radios support NMEA 2000 and NMEA 0183-HS connectivity, enabling seamless integration with navigation equipment and other marine electronics.

Both models are now available from Authorised Icom Marine Dealers, with the IC-M410BB available with a suggested retail price of £792.00 (inc.VAT) and the IC-M510BB available with a suggested retail price of £885.00 (inc.VAT).