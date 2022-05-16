Icom IC-M510 Marine VHF Radio Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2022

The advanced Icom IC-M510 fixed VHF/DSC marine radio has recently won the prestigious iF Design Award, one of the most renowned design competitions in the world. The IC-M510 won in both the ‘Product’ and ‘Telecommunication’ categories.

The iF International Forum Design GMmbH, based in Hanover, Germany, is a design organisation with the world’s longest history for design orientated awards.

Every year they celebrate outstanding design and give the iF Design Award to deserving international companies.

The IC-M510 won over the 132-member jury made up of independent experts from all over the world.

The competition had almost 11,000 entries submitted from 57 countries.

The IC-M510 VHF marine radio provides essential maritime communication and supports safety on the water.

Integration with the newly developed RS-M500 smart-device app also gives users an unprecedented onboard communication experience.

For more information about this award, visit the IC-M510 iF Design Award Webpage.

Or you can watch a video introducing both versions of the IC-M510 below:

For further information about the IC-M510, visit either the: