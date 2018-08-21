Premier Marinas’ Park and Ride Tickets go on sale

Tickets are now on sale for Premier Marinas’ Park and Ride service to the Southampton Boat Show, 14 – 23 September 2018

For just £14 or £32 a family ticket*, customers can park their car at Premier’s Swanwick Marina all-day, any day and travel in comfort to the Southampton Boat Show. Both tickets include complimentary entry to the show.

Those looking to buy a boat will be able to view a large range of new and pre-owned quality motor boats and yachts across a number of boat brands at Swanwick’s Used Boat Show; which will run in parallel with the Southampton Boat Show and is free to attend.

Plus, on arrival at the Southampton Boat Show, customers can visit Premier Marinas on stand E042 and enter a free daily prize draw to win a bottle of Mary Rose Gin or a balanced Premium London Dry Gin from local artisan distillers – the HMS Spirits Company.

To book your Park and Ride tickets you can visit your local Premier marina, telephone Swanwick Marina on 01489 884060 (Mon – Fri) or drop into Swanwick Marina Reception to purchase tickets.

* A family ticket includes two adults and up to four children under the age of 15 years.