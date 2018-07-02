Spirit Yachts to launch new DH63 yacht at Southampton Boat Show

Spirit Yachts has announced its launching its latest yacht the Spirit DH63, at this year’s Southampton Boat Show, from 14th – 23rd September

Spirit Yachts, who is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is premiering its brand new build, the Spirit DH63, at this year’s Southampton Boat Show.

Being unveiled for the first time at Southampton marina in berth M260, the 19.2m yawl sailing yacht has been designed for cruising and racing in the UK and Caribbean.

Spirit Yachts managing director Nigel Stuart commented: “We worked closely with the owner to fulfil his brief of iconic Spirit style married with practicality for liveaboard cruising as well as occasional racing.”

The deckhouse design incorporates a raised coachroof, with panel windows incorporated into all sides to provide near 360-degree views of the horizon from the chart table. Also incorporated into the deckhouse is a sofa arrangement with port and starboard bunks for use during long distance passages.



Continues below…

With a 110hp Yanmar engine, the Spirit DH63 has a maximum speed of 9 knots and a cruising speed of 8 knots, and an approximate cruising range of 820Nm.

Carbon spars and nitronic rod rigging are paired with a OneSails sail wardrobe comprising a fully battened mainsail and mizzen, a smaller 105% jib and a custom electric furling asymmetric.

Unlike other Spirit deckhouse designs, the DH63 has a yawl rig. Spirit Yachts head designer Sean McMillan commented: “A yawl rig is particularly beneficial for a cruising yacht and during initial discussions with the owner we identified this would best suit his plans for sailing around the Caribbean.

“A yawl is in essence a sloop with a trim tab in the form of a small mizzen, so the efficiency of the sloop rig is not compromised. It allows a mizzen staysail, which is an effective reaching sail, and if the weather is bad you can be very comfortable flying just a small jib and the mizzen.”

The cockpit has been designed with electric winches within easy reach, a fold-out table with built-in drinks fridge and wide, full-length seats to create a sitting and sunbathing area.

A boom light is fitted to illuminate the cockpit, allowing alfresco dining. A starboard aft locker opens to reveal steps down to an opening section of the transom and a fold-out swim ladder; guests also have access to a hot and cold aft deck shower.

Access to the engine room, which is fitted with hi-density sound proofing, is via the deckhouse, saloon and guest cabin to give multiple access points for servicing. A 400 litre fuel tank is supported by a second 240 litre tank for longer passages.

Lazarette lockers cater for stowage of a dinghy, outboard engine, gas bottles and all cruising equipment. A Fischer Panda 15,000i water-cooled generator is equipped with a 3-cylinder-engine and offers variable speeds for ultra-quiet running. A water maker, carbon passarelle, Anthony Gallo sound system, washing machine, sun awnings and bimini add to this cruising yacht.

The 48” mahogany and stainless-steel wheel fitted with a steering brake and the throttle and gear change are within easy reach. A bow thruster, Raymarine navigational instruments and Lewmar remote deployment anchor are in place to assist with manoeuvring and mooring.

The interior is bright and airy with modern upholstery and overhead hatches, with natural teak flooring and white eggshell timber with a mahogany trim. The saloon sits six diners around a central table, with built-in twin armchairs to starboard and it allows open plan access to the well equipped galley.

A forward owner’s suite has a king-sized bed, plenty of storage space, overhead hatch, low-level mood lighting, en-suite bathroom, a dressing table with a seat, vanity mirror and bespoke, in-built jewellery box.

A port double cabin and starboard side Pullman cabin make up the aft guest accommodation, with bathroom on the port side.

At a glance…