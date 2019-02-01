Spirit Yachts unveils the interior design of their eco-friendly superyacht Spirit 111′

Spirit Yachts have revealed the interior design of Spirit 111'. The superyacht will be launched in summer 2019

Spirit Yachts, have debuted the final designs for its 34m sailing yacht, the Spirit 111’. The sloop-rigged yacht is set to be the longest build from Spirit Yachts to date. Spirit Yachts worked closely with the overseas buyer, who requested the boat be designed to be one of the most environmentally friendly sailing superyachts ever created.

The initial concepts for the interior of the Spirit 111’ were created in partnership with Rhoades Young. Spirit Yachts’ design team then worked closely with the owner to develop the drawings into final renderings. The designs showcase a unique, curved interior with sleek contours bringing together the walls, bulkheads and furniture, into one flowing design.

Spirit Yachts head designer Sean McMillan commented: “The Spirit 111 has been completely customised throughout and as a result her interior is totally unique. The design is a never-ending swirl of organic shapes, which encompass the practicalities necessary in a yacht but in a highly imaginative way. I am very much looking forward to unveiling the finished interior as it is truly remarkable.”

The interior of Spirit 111 is all seamless, fluid and curved lines. Walls and bulkheads flow in an ‘S’ shape, storage space is, whilst doors are discreet with concealed handles. To open a door, one places one’s hand inside a hidden recess, in which sensors detect the movement and release the catch to open the door. The bespoke curved furniture is made with American walnut timber and it creates an illusion that it’s part of the structure of the yacht, creating a seamless appearance throughout.

Steps lead down to the central saloon and open plan galley to port. The middle of the saloon boasts a circular, two-piece seating area around a dining table, with an additional curved sofa on the starboard side. The seating took over 2,000 man-hours to build and is handmade using strips of American walnut timber.

The owner’s cabin and VIP guest cabin – both with ensuite bathroom – are placed forward of the saloon and galley and accessed via a curved corridor. In both cabins, a C-shaped arrangement will house a double bed, with an additional curved sofa in the master suite. Aft of the saloon are two ensuite guest cabins, both with C-shaped cocoon arrangements around double beds. Keen to sail the boat himself, the owner of the Spirit 111 has asked for no crew accommodation.

The lighting system onboard will complement the seamless approach to the interior layout. Spirit Yachts managing director Nigel Stuart explained: “The interior lighting is controlled by sun sensors so the brightness is adjusted to ensure there is no difference between outside and inside, there will be no pockets of shade and light as you would normally have.

“The interior will have no light switches; motion sensors will turn lights on and off during the day and during the night, sensors under the beds will detect if someone is up and light the way to the nearest ensuite. If a guest starts to go elsewhere within the interior, the system will deduce which way they are going and light the relevant areas in a very soft yellow light.”

Spirit Yachts has collaborated with marine and automotive suppliers to fulfil the owner’s eco wishes. A Torqeedo electric propulsion system using a 100kW motor will propel the yacht silently for up to 40nm at eight knots from battery power alone. Whilst sailing, the propulsion system will regenerate the four BMWi lithium battery banks by rotating the propeller shaft whilst the yacht is under sail. All power-consuming components have been carefully selected to be highly efficient and will use minimal energy without impacting performance or comfort.

The Spirit 111’ is the largest single-masted wooden yacht to be built in the UK since Shamrock V in the 1930s. Once completed, this eco-friendly superyacht will also be one of few capable of cruising without professional crew. Energy efficient Lewmar hydraulic deck hardware and OneSails GBR (East) 4T Forte sails made from recyclable materials will be fitted to a Hall Spar carbon fibre mast and in-boom furling to facilitate short-handed sailing.

The hull rollover of Spirit Yachts’ Spirit 111′ has taken place at the luxury brand’s Ipswich yard

The hull rollover of the much awaited Spirit Yachts’ 34m sailing yacht Spirit 111’ took place in Ipswich on Tuesday (20 February).

With a beam of 6.4m, Spirit 111’ is one of the largest single-masted wooden yachts to be built since Camper & Nicholson’s Shamrock V in the 1930s.

Before the rollover, Spirit 111’ was moved outside before been lifted into the air using multiple cranes to rotate the hull in preparation for its next stage, the internal fit out.

Set to be completed in 2019, the new vessel is all about clean lines, elegance and style. It boasts unprecedented eco credentials, and will be one of a few superyachts capable of sailing without a professional crew due to its innovative deck arrangement.

These credentials will enable the owner to spend sustainable periods of time onboard using minimal fuel.

Innovative eco features include an electric drive system, supported by four lithium battery banks, which will power the yacht for modest distances or when manoeuvring. Under sail, the system will automatically regenerate the batteries, and with careful consumption the yacht will operate solely under battery power. There is also the option of two back-up generators for longer distance propulsion.

The air conditioning, galley equipment, generators and water heaters have all been selected to consume the lowest amount of power possible and to produce the minimum levels of emissions when in operation.

Its strength to weight ratio, along with carbon rig and energy efficient hydraulic deck hardware, is set to offer exceptional sailing performance.

The construction of the Spirit 111’s 34m hull began with construction of laminated wooden ring frames along with a duplex stainless-steel central reinforcement cage. This was placed upside down onto a timber strongback before the centreline structure and beam shelves were fitted. The fore and aft planking was then bonded to the ringframes followed by quadruple-diagonal veneers, which were epoxy-bonded at 45° under vacuum before the hull was finally covered with an epoxy glass sheath.

Below deck, the bespoke furniture is moulded to create the illusion that it is part of the structure, creating a seamless appearance throughout.

Walls and bulkheads are curved and a stunning ‘cocoon’ arrangement created from steamed timber will encase the bed in the owner’s cabin and forward guest cabin.

Spirit 111′ will sleep up to eight people.

Spirit CEO and head designer Sean McMillan comments: “As we head into our landmark 25th year in business, the rollover of our largest yacht to date was a moment in history for Spirit Yachts, and a spectacular sight at our yard on the edge of the River Orwell.

“Our world-class team of boatbuilders has been meticulously bringing to life the beauty and style of the 111’s classic lines. Now with the hull settled the right way, work will begin crafting the complex interior.”

08 August

Work is progressing well on the new 34-metre superyacht – the Spirit 111.

Spirit Yachts has released new photos of the sloop being built at the British boat builder’s yard in Ipswich.

Spirit is collaborating with the interior yacht design agency, Rhoades Young, on the build.

The pictures released of the Spirit 111 build shows the ring frames being positioned on the strongback.

The 111 will be Spirit’s largest build and is believed to be the largest single-masted wooden sailing yacht built in the UK since 1930.

It has already been sold to an overseas buyer and is scheduled to be launched in the summer of 2019.

30 March

British modern classic yacht company, Spirit Yachts has received a new order for a 34-metre sailing superyacht, the Spirit 111, from an overseas buyer.

The sloop-rigged superyacht is set to be the largest build from Spirit Yachts to date, and sees the Suffolk-based yard’s first partnership with yacht design agency, Rhoades Young.

The Spirit 111 is designed by Spirit Yachts CEO and head designer Sean McMillan, whilst Rhoades Young has created the interior design concept.

The owner has appointed renowned superyacht project manager Jens Cornelsen, of Cornelsen & Partner, to liaise with Spirit Yachts throughout the project.

Commenting on the announcement McMillan said: “We are delighted to be working with Rhoades Young on Spirit Yachts’ first collaboration with an external design agency.”

“By maximising our combined expertise, we have created an aesthetically beautiful, lightweight yacht that will be easy to handle with minimal crew,” he continued.

“The end result will be one of the largest, single-masted modern classic wooden yachts ever built in the UK,” added the designer.

Planned to launch in summer 2019, the Spirit 111 will begin construction next month at Spirit Yachts’ waterside headquarters in Suffolk.

Rhoades Young director Jonathan Rhoades said it is exciting to be working on such a significant project.

“Spirit Yachts is renowned for its build quality and elegant design, and we are looking forward to working alongside Sean and his team on what is set to be a ground-breaking new project,” he stated.

Commissioned for an experienced yachtsman, who plans to attend the superyacht regattas in the Mediterranean, the Spirit 111 will be set up for both cruising and racing with carbon spars, hydraulic winches and an extensive sail wardrobe.

The impressive new superyacht is set to be as eco-friendly as possible to enable the owner to spend sustainable periods of time onboard using minimal fuel.

Innovative features include an electric drive system, supported by four lithium battery banks, which will power the yacht for modest distances or when manoeuvring.

Under sail, the system will automatically regenerate the batteries, and with careful consumption the yacht will operate solely under battery power. For longer distance propulsion, the owner has the option of two back-up generators.

Green credentials have been considered throughout the yacht’s systems; the air conditioning, galley equipment, generators and water heaters will be set up to consume the lowest amount of power possible.

All equipment has been carefully selected to produce the minimum levels of emissions when in operation and during any future maintenance.

Spirit 111 Specifications:

Designer: Sean McMillan

Interior design: Rhoades Young

Build: Spirit Yachts Ltd, Ipswich, U.K

Client project manager: Jens Cornelsen, Cornelsen & Partner

Construction: wood epoxy composite on stainless steel space frame

LOA: 33.9m

LWL: 24.0m

Beam: 6.4m

Draft: 4.05m

Displacement: (light) 58 tonnes, 65 tonnes fully laden

Ballast Ratio: 45%

Sail Area: 450 sqm (working)

Rig type: Fractional Bermudan sloop

Engine: Electric drive system powered by four lithium battery 30.3Kw units. 2 x 25kW generators.

Keel: SG Iron blade with lead bulb, ‘T’ configuration

Rudder: Carbon composite spade type

Rig: Fully custom carbon, keel stepped

