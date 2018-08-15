Best cult boat films ever

Whether the boat is as much a protagonist as the actors in the film, such as in African Queen, or some of the most memorable scenes take place on it, these cult classics wouldn't be the same without these vessels
James Bond’s Casino Royale wouldn’t be the same without Spirit Yachts‘ stunning sailing boat Soufrière, and the humble steam boat African Queen lends the name to the classic Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart’s film. Sophia Loren and Cary Grant fall in love on a houseboat in the eponymous film and the Italian actress falls in love again on a vessel, but this time with Gregory Peck, in spy thriller Arabesque.
All these cult films feature unforgettable boat scenes and stunning yachts and are worth watching over and over again.
The African Queen
A riverboat captain with a penchant for hard liqueur (Humphrey Bogart) is persuaded by a missionary (Katharine Hepburn) to use his boat, The African Queen, to attack an enemy ship during WWI. The boat in this film is as much of a protagonist as the two Hollywood stars
Some Like It Hot
Directed by Billy Wilder and with a stellar cast including Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis, the 1959 film is a cult comedy. After witnessing a mafia hit, Lemmon and Curtis disguise as women to escape the mob, but who can forget Tony Curtis trying to seduce Sugar, played by Monroe, on a boat?
Houseboat
Love blossoms between Cary Grant and Sophia Loren as they move to a rundown houseboat, he a widower with three children, she the daughter of a famous conductor who accepts a job with the family as a housemaid. Funny, warm and very romantic, the houseboat is the catalyst for the stars’ love in this brilliant 1958 film.
On Golden Pond
A beautiful and heartwarming film that centres on family relationships. Real life father and daughter Peter and Jane Fonda play Norman and Chelsea, a father and daughter who reconnect after years, thanks to her stepson, mother (played by Katharine Hepburn) and the splendid Golden Pond, where the family has a summer cottage. The boat scenes between Peter Fonda and Hepburn are beautiful, touching and of course, idyllic.
Designing Woman
One of the most successful film in their careers Lauren Bacall and Gregory Peck play a fashion designer and a sports writer who marry very soon after meeting each other. The scenes of the pair spending money Peck won gambling are priceless, especially the one of them relaxing on a beautiful wooden sailing boat, as they get to know each other.
