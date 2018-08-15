Best cult boat films ever

Whether the boat is as much a protagonist as the actors in the film, such as in African Queen, or some of the most memorable scenes take place on it, these cult classics wouldn't be the same without these vessels

James Bond’s Casino Royale wouldn’t be the same without Spirit Yachts‘ stunning sailing boat Soufrière, and the humble steam boat African Queen lends the name to the classic Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart’s film. Sophia Loren and Cary Grant fall in love on a houseboat in the eponymous film and the Italian actress falls in love again on a vessel, but this time with Gregory Peck, in spy thriller Arabesque.
All these cult films feature unforgettable boat scenes and stunning yachts and are worth watching over and over again.

 

 