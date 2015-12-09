Pictures: Boats at Christmas

A truly festive feast for the eyes: take a look at our gallery of some of the most beautiful boats decorated for Christmas.

Some people decorate their homes, and some turn their beautiful boats into a veritable winter wonderland for one of the most magical nights of the year.

What could be more enchanting than seeing a vessel all decked out for Christmas?

Fairy lights, Santa, Rudolph, the Snowman, Christmas trees, holly, gifts and even gingerbread houses all sit atop the boats, making for an enchanting festive spectacle as they sail wrapped in what look like sparkling stars.

Some vessels are a veritable explosion of colours and Yule characters. Some keep it simple yet effective with gold lights wrapped around the mast and covering the sails.

Many marinas around the world host a Christmas boat parade, where owners really push the boat out (forgive the pun!) to deck their craft with festive motifs. But some have a twist! Florida sees the occasional alligator complete with Santa hat floating away on a vessel. And it’s no surprise that Australians like to add a surfboard or two to their Yule decorations. For the little ones, even Winnie the Pooh makes an appearance!

If you are lucky enough to live near a marina that showcases festive boats don’t miss it! If you are not near water, put some carols on, pour yourself a glass of mulled wine and enjoy our gallery of these beautiful boats at Christmas.

