Pictures: Boats at Christmas

A truly festive feast for the eyes: take a look at our gallery of some of the most beautiful boats decorated for Christmas.
Some people decorate their homes, and some turn their beautiful boats into a veritable winter wonderland for one of the most magical nights of the year.
What could be more enchanting than seeing a vessel all decked out for Christmas?
Fairy lights, Santa, Rudolph, the Snowman, Christmas trees, holly, gifts and even gingerbread houses all sit atop the boats, making for an enchanting festive spectacle as they sail wrapped in what look like sparkling stars.
It doesn’t get more festive than this!
Some vessels are a veritable explosion of colours and Yule characters. Some keep it simple yet effective with gold lights wrapped around the mast and covering the sails.
Many marinas around the world host a Christmas boat parade, where owners really push the boat out (forgive the pun!) to deck their craft with festive motifs. But some have a twist! Florida sees the occasional alligator complete with Santa hat floating away on a vessel. And it’s no surprise that Australians like to add a surfboard or two to their Yule decorations. For the little ones, even Winnie the Pooh makes an appearance!
A festive vision.
If you are lucky enough to live near a marina that showcases festive boats don’t miss it! If you are not near water, put some carols on, pour yourself a glass of mulled wine and enjoy our gallery of these beautiful boats at Christmas.
A veritable feast of fairly lights
Christmas trees, reindeers, presents and a whole boat covered in fairy lights. So festive!
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Santa and Rudolph get ready to sail
Santa and his reindeers are ready to sail and bring the Christmas cheer.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
It’s a tropical Christmas!
Palm trees and surfs Christmas style.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Is that a floating Christmas tree I see?
It doesn’t matter how little or bit, it’s the creativity gone into decorating these vessels that makes them truly spectacular.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
A Christmas boat parade
The snowman leads this enchanting Christmas boat parade.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
It’s the Christmas alligator!
A Christmas alligator in Florida.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Let it snow, let is snow, let it snow
It’s a kind of magic: the lights reflected in the water and the sky.
Credit: Michele & Tom Grimm
Gingerbread house!
Festive and beautiful enough to eat!
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Pushing the boat out!
Santa, Rudolph, snowmen, a Christmas tree: they’ve truly pushed the boat out here!
Fairy sails
A gorgeously decorated craft.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
A parade of Christmas lights
A truly magical spectacle.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Bathed in blue fairy lights
Santa’s the captain!
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Simple, classic and festive
The mast looks like a star on top of the tree.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
A snowy Christmas tree
A beautiful Christmas tree covered in white fairy lights.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Party with the Snowman!
It’s festive cheer all round with the Snowman!
Santa and his reindeers
Santa and his reindeers set off to deliver presents.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
An explosion of colour and lights
Palm trees meet Santa.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Merry Christmas!
Winnie the Pooh’s on board!
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Floating Christmas holly
Simple but effective: Christmas holly.
Credit: Pictures: Facebook
So beautiful!
A festive vision.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
A festive feast for the eyes
A festive feast for the eyes.
Spectacular
A truly magical sight.
I’m dreaming of a white…
Christmas
Credit: Brett Wortman
Palm tree Christmas!
A boat in Florida incorporates their famous palm trees.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
The moon welcomes Christmas
The moon in the sky adds to the beautiful fairy lights.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
A yacht welcomes Christmas
Father Christmas proudly waves at passers by.
Credit: Picture: Facebook
Christmas lights and the moon
It looks like the angel is serenading the moon!
Credit: Picture: Facebook
A sail boat all decked out for Christmas
Bathed in gold lights.