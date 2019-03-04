The Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) announces the winners of the Marina of the Year Awards

In its 6th year, the Marina of the Year Awards hands out trophies in five different categories to the best marinas, voted by berth holders
The Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) has announced the winners of its Marina of the Year Awards.
The Awards, now in their 6th year, recognise the best of over 160 Gold Anchor accredited marinas from round the world. The winning marinas are voted for by their berth holders in the Coastal, Inland, International and Superyacht categories.
Winners and runners up will be presented with their awards by the Chairman of TYHA, at the Marina Conference, on 24 April 2019.
Jon White, General Manager of The Yacht Harbour Association, commented: “A huge congratulations to all the winners, runners up and all marinas who were voted for in the 2018/19 Marina of the Year competition. The array of marinas who stood out in this year’s competition showed how strong today’s marinas are at achieving and often exceeding the modern consumer’s standard of quality service and excellent facilities.”
The Marina of the Year 2018/19 winners and runners up are:
Coastal Marina of the Year 2018/19 (over 250 berths)
- Winner – Plymouth Yacht Haven
- Runner up – MDL Torquay Marina
Coastal Marina of the Year 2018/19 (under 250 berths)
- Winner – Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour
- Runner up – Poole Quay Boat Haven
Inland Marina of the Year 2018/19
- Winner – Church Minshull Aqueduct Marina
- Runner up – Caen Hill Marina
International Marina of the Year 2018/19
- Winner – Marina de Vilamoura
- Runner up – Karpaz Gate Marina
Superyacht Marina of the year 2018/19
- Winner – Yakilavak Marina
Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour wins Coastal Marina of the Year under 250 berths in The Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) awards
Having recently benefited from a £400,000 upgrade, Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour has won the coveted Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) award
The British Motor Yacht Show returns to Swanwick marina in May 2019
The British Motor Yacht Show (BMYS) will take place 17th-19th May in association with Motor Boat & Yachting magazine and…
Edinburgh Marina development: Reservations open for berths and apartments
Edinburgh Marina's developers Edinburgh Marina Holdings, are now taking reservations for the 340 berths and apartments. The marina is due…