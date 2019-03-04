The Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) announces the winners of the Marina of the Year Awards

In its 6th year, the Marina of the Year Awards hands out trophies in five different categories to the best marinas, voted by berth holders

The Yacht Harbour Association (THYA) has announced the winners of its Marina of the Year Awards.

The Awards, now in their 6th year, recognise the best of over 160 Gold Anchor accredited marinas from round the world. The winning marinas are voted for by their berth holders in the Coastal, Inland, International and Superyacht categories.

Winners and runners up will be presented with their awards by the Chairman of TYHA, at the Marina Conference, on 24 April 2019.

Jon White, General Manager of The Yacht Harbour Association, commented: “A huge congratulations to all the winners, runners up and all marinas who were voted for in the 2018/19 Marina of the Year competition. The array of marinas who stood out in this year’s competition showed how strong today’s marinas are at achieving and often exceeding the modern consumer’s standard of quality service and excellent facilities.”

The Marina of the Year 2018/19 winners and runners up are:

Coastal Marina of the Year 2018/19 (over 250 berths)

Winner – Plymouth Yacht Haven

Runner up – MDL Torquay Marina

Coastal Marina of the Year 2018/19 (under 250 berths)

Winner – Buckler’s Hard Yacht Harbour

Runner up – Poole Quay Boat Haven

Inland Marina of the Year 2018/19

Winner – Church Minshull Aqueduct Marina

Runner up – Caen Hill Marina

International Marina of the Year 2018/19

Winner – Marina de Vilamoura

Runner up – Karpaz Gate Marina

Superyacht Marina of the year 2018/19