Changes to Icom UK’s Range of Marine fixed VHF/DSC Radios

Icom UK’s range of fixed VHF/DSC marine radios is changing but still provides a clear choice for those customers taking to the water

All current models feature the same easy to use and intuitive operation that has been adopted across our range of marine radios including rotary selector and directional keypad. All models feature integrated GNSS Receiver and external antenna to meet recent ITU-RM493-14 regulations.

So what choices are available?

For those who want an extremely compact, straightforward and easy to use VHF/DSC for their boat choose the Icom IC-M330GE VHF DSC.

For those customers looking for a VHF/DSC radio with integrated AIS receiver and advanced features including two minutes ‘last call’ voice recording function, noise cancelling and dual station control with an optional Icom COMMANDMIC, choose the Icom IC-M506GE VHF/DSC.

For those customers that want a top of the range VHF/DSC radio for their vessel with large screen and control as well as multi-station control chose the Icom IC-M605EURO.

Marine base stations, CB2000 AIS solutions and GMDSS commercial radios are also available.

For more details about these and other marine radio products, visit Icom UK Marine Radio. Alternatively, to find out where your local marine dealer contact Icom UK on 01227 741741 or email: info@icomuk.co.uk