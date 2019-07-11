Icom IC-SAT100 PTT Satellite Radio, Available Now!

The IC-SAT100 is a unique Satellite PTT handheld radio that uses the Iridium satellite communication network. Unlike a satellite phone, the IC-SAT100 will provide radio service to users with the push of a PTT (Press to Talk) button

It can be used as a communication tool in remote and isolated areas where there is no mobile phone or landline network infrastructure. Also, in the event radio or cellular network infrastructure may be rendered unusable by human or natural disasters, satellite communication can provide a stable and reliable backup solution.

The IC-SAT100 PTT Satellite Radio uses Iridium satellite network which covers the whole earth, including both poles and can provide wide area global communication anywhere on the planet. Using 66 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites it provides broader, more reliable network coverage compared to Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellites. So someone at the North Pole could talk to someone at the South Pole – there’s no other two way PTT device that can do this.

Latency is incredibly low on the IC-SAT100. The delay is roughly 500 milliseconds, the same as it would be for any trunked radio system. Voice quality on the IC-SAT100 is superb and the radio is also MIL spec, waterproof and rugged. It is suitable for use in the harshness of some of the most inhospitable corners of the globe.

The IC-SAT100 will be a perfect communication tool for any user that need communication in remote, isolated areas or for emergency assistance where terrestrial communication does not exist. The IC-SAT100 also features AES 256 encryption providing extra security in communication.

The IC-SAT100 is ideal for an organisation that does not wish to or is unable to develop its infrastructure. With the Icom/Iridium solution, the infrastructure is already in place. All you have to invest in are the radio terminals and airtime.

Icom has also introduced the VE-PG4, a radio-over-IP (RoIP) gateway that is based on LTE technology. It acts as a gateway which acts as an interconnection to various devices including PMR, LTE/PoC Radio, IP Phones and also maritime and aviation radio. So, this is an ideal solution for those who want global communications while being able to connect local technology.

For further details about this new product, visit the IC-SAT100 product page on the Icom UK website.

For pricing and airtime costs contact Icom UK Sales on 01227 741741 or email: sales@icomuk.co.uk.