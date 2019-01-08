Five year warranty on Icom Marine VHF radios purchased in January 2019

Icom UK will have some great deals running throughout January 2019 from their network of authorised dealers throughout the UK and Southern Ireland

There will be some great discounts as well as the opportunity for you to upgrade the warranty of your purchase made in January to an amazing 5 years.

Icom Marine’s exclusive 5-year warranty on our VHF and AIS range can be made by visiting:

https://icomuk.co.uk/Icom-Marine-Warranty.

This offer is only available on the following products for leisure customers purchased until the end of January 2019:

IC-M25 EURO, IC-M35, IC-M73 EURO, IC-M73PLUS, IC-M93DEURO, IC-M323, IC-M323G, IC-M330GE, IC-M423, IC-M423G, IC-M400BB, IC-M506, IC-M605EURO and MA-500TR.

So, if you are thinking of buying a VHF Marine Radio this year, purchase a model from an authorised Icom dealer in January and receive that extra peace of mind!

