Icom IC-M94DE: The world’s first handheld marine radio with a built-in AIS receiver

Icom brings all the features of your fixed VHF to a handheld marine radio with the introduction of the all-new IC-M94DE, the world's first handheld marine VHF radio with an integrated AIS receiver as well as DSC and GPS.

The IC-M94DE is the first handheld marine radio that offers users receive information broadcast by other AIS-equipped vessels. The IC-M94DE provides vessel traffic information shown on the radios large clear display.

With its elegant design and abundance of simple to use features, this is a game-changing device for anyone who ventures out to sea for recreation or work.

The IC-M94DE doesn’t just come with added AIS. Other features include 6W of RF power, class-leading 1500 mW of audio output with improved acoustic sound clarity, ensuring clear communications no matter the environment.

This handheld marine radio has more battery power (approx. 10 hours) for extended operations. You can also assign up to 50 favourite destinations, fishing spots etc. as waypoints with the enhanced Navigation feature.

The radio features Icom’s own Float’n Flash and AquaQuake, keeping your radio operational if it becomes submerged. The Man Overboard function is included for operator protection.

Pressing the distress button while Float’n Flash is activated will transmit the MOB distress signal, allowing the operator to be more quickly and easily located.

The IC-M94DE will be available from Icom Marine Dealers from mid-April with a suggested retail price of £349.95 (inc.VAT).

For further information about this new model, visit the IC-M94DE VHF Marine Transceiver with AIS Receiver product page.