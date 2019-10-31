The BC-238 is a six-slot multi-charger for the all new IC-M37 Marine VHF radio.

As well as providing a convenient tool for charging multiple IC-M37E handhelds, it also provides an ideal and logical location for storing multiple radios while in or out of use.

Six slot chargers reduce the chance that someone might need to track down a misplaced radio by offering users the option to slot a radio back in its charger when a conversation is “over and out” or indeed when a day’s work or sailing is over.

The BC-238 charger is an ideal charging/storage solution for many applications. Commercial users or sailing and yacht clubs, plus activity centres or organisations that will use the IC-M37E for their daily activities.

The BC-238 comes as standard with six AD-138 adapters and AC Adapter and will be available for sale in Mid-November.

Should you have any questions about this new product or details of your nearest Icom Marine dealer contact our sales team on 01227 741741 or via the email: sales@icomuk.co.uk