Latest Icom knowledge base article: Top ten tips to improve your experience when using a marine VHF radio

Whichever way you enjoy the water, a marine VHF radio is an important safety tool which will ensure that you stay safe and likewise be in a position to contact other boat users, marina and port authorities as well rescue and safety organisations

Whether you are new to boating or an experienced mariner, Icom UK have provided ten tips to improve your experience, optimise the use of your marine radio and hopefully keep yourself safe.

You can read Icom’s Top ten tips to improve your experience when using a marine VHF radio on the official Icom UK website.

To find out more about the Icom range of marine radios, please visit the Marine radio section of the Icom UK website or contact their sales team on 01227 741741 or via: sales@icomuk.co.uk