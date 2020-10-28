New Icom Standalone MA-510TR Class B AIS Transponder with Colour TFT Display

The MA-510TR is a new compact, waterproof Class B AIS transponder which will actively notify other vessels of your position as well as displaying real time vessel traffic information

This all in one standalone unit combines transponder and display in a smart, compact design featuring an attractive wide-angled colour display which is easy to read, even under direct sunlight. This advanced AIS transponder features a whole host of important collision risk management functions as well as a navigation function that guides the operator to their destination.

The MA-510TR is very easy to both view and use. Real-time information is displayed on the MA-510TR’s large, wide viewing, high-resolution 4.3-inch colour TFT display. The display clearly shows your, and other vessels’ positions and information. Large, easy to use, backlit buttons make the unit easy to operate even in severe weather conditions.

The MA-510TR Class B AIS Transponder has several collision-risk management functions. It identifies a target list (those in a local area), dangerous list (those you could potentially pose a threat) and what the Closest Point of Approach (CPA) and Time to Closest Point of Approach (TCPA) is.

The ‘Friend’ list screen displays the detected AIS targets that you set as friends. A useful MOB function automatically marks a waypoint when the MOB button is pressed should the worst happen and someone falls overboard. A collision alarm and external alarm connection to optional external audio equipment give the yachtsman extra warning of potential impact.

As well as transmitting and receiving AIS data, the MA-510TR can be used to navigate a specific route. You can assign a maximum of 100 favourite locations or points of interest. The Navigation function is started by just selecting a waypoint or an AIS target on the display.

When integrated with selected Icom fixed radios, the MA-510TR allows you to transmit individual DSC calls to a selected vessel instantly without manually entering its MMSI number. You can register up to 100 friends’ vessels by MMSI which will appear coloured in yellow on the display.

The MA-510TR’s compact size means that it can, for example, be installed in a convenient place near the chart table, in the wheelhouse, on the flybridge or a steering pedestal in the cockpit and would make an invaluable safety addition to small vessels, workboats or pleasure craft. The MA-510TR AIS data output uses either NMEA 2000 & NMEA 0183 formats for easy connectivity to most radars, chart plotters, and navigation systems.

The MA-510TR comes complete with GPS Receiver. It is available now from Icom marine dealers nationwide.