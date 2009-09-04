RYA Youth RIB Champions 2009 to be decided

Thirty two talented young power boaters from across the UK and Gibraltar will be hitting the water at the PSP Southampton Boat Show on Sunday the 13th of September, putting their skill, control and speed to the test in a race against the clock. They hope to clinch the prestigious title of 2009 RYA Youth RIB National Champion.



Thirty two talented young power boaters from across the UK and Gibraltar will be hitting the water at the PSP Southampton Boat Show on Sunday the 13th of September, putting their skill, control and speed to the test in a race against the clock. They hope to clinch the prestigious title of 2009 RYA Youth RIB National Champion.

After a summer of regional finals where we have witnessed some extremely exciting races, this year’s final is gearing up to be a real nail-biter!

This year for the first time the Sea Scouts held their own bespoke championship round as part of their Sea Scout 100 Jamboree which injects even more competition into the weekend’s final.

Defending champions 16 year old Aaron Lowther from Canvey Island in Essex and 12 year old Steven Curtis from Godmanchester in Huntingdon will be competing fiercely to retain their champion titles. There will be some strong competition in the senior class with the North East’s Luke McGill entering the final with the fastest regional final time, some five seconds faster than Aaron.

Competitors from the Southern region, Torben Winther and Ben Edwards will kick start the competition at 10.00 on Sunday, with racing continuing throughout the day until 16.30, off the Solent Park area. Each age group will be racing for the coveted champion’s title as well as one of two 4.8m Ribcraft RIB powerboat with a 50hp Honda four stroke engine complete with an Indespension trailer and Icom IC-M505 VHF radio – one complete RIB package for each class.

Each competitor needs to manoeuvre around a pre-set course in the quickest time, which includes elements such as man over board, reversing around a buoy and high speed boat handling, testing their skill, control as well as speed. Any mistake could incur a time penalty meaning the difference between the title and coming in amongst the field.

Andrew Norton, RYA Motor Cruising Projects Manager and Event Director said: “There has been some exceptional talent take to the water throughout the competition this year so I’m expecting some fierce competition and exciting races across both classes at the final.”

“Interest and participation in the championship this year has yet again increased and the standard has been extremely high. We’ve seen sub one minute times being recorded in the regional events for the first time ever which is a real testament to the degree of skill these finalists have.”

The 2009 champion will be named at the winner’s presentation held on the Honda stand (C62) at 18.00, where the winners will receive their prizes, presented to them by Honda UK’s National Sales Manager Steve Morris and the RYA’s Deputy Chairman Tom Blackburn. Jason Purvey, Sales and Marketing Director for Ribcraft and representatives from Icom and Indespension will also be on hand to congratulate the champions.

Now in its eighth year the Championship allows youngsters to demonstrate their skills as expert boat handlers and improve their skills in a safe, controlled environment. To ensure safety at all times each child is accompanied in the RIB by a competent adult/instructor.

For more information about the RYA Youth RIB Championship, details on how to get involved and a list of regional finals scores visit www.rya.org.uk