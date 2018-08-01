View three new marine videos on Icom UK’s YouTube channel

Icom UK have recently added three new videos with a maritime theme to their YouTube channel. The videos focus on the IC-M330GE VHF/DSC Transceiver, CB2000 AIS Transponder Unit and a short guide on how to help prevent corrosion of an Icom marine VHF handheld
You can watch these videos by clicking the following links:
Icom’s Ultra Compact IC-M330GE Marine VHF/DSC: An introduction video to Icom’s smallest and most compact mounted marine transceiver yet! The video delves into the features and functions of the IC-M330GE and its size comparison to previous models.
AIS DSC Integration Overview / Introduction to CB2000: An introduction to the CB2000 AIS Transponder unit demonstrating its integration with the Icom IC-M506EURO to make a VHF/DSC radio complete with Class B AIS transponder. *
How to Prevent Corrosion of Your Icom Marine VHF: A short video giving tips on how to prevent salt water corrosion of an Icom Marine VHF handheld and to prolong its life.
The IC-M330GE and CB2000 are both available from authorised Icom Marine dealers.
To find out who your local Icom dealer is, please contact our sales team on 01227 741741.
*IC-M605EURO is also capable of integration with the CB2000
Icom UK, Official Radio Communications Supplier to Ramsgate Week 2018
Icom will be providing radio communications to the Royal Temple Yacht Club (RTYC) in Ramsgate for their annual regatta, 22…
Icom sponsors ‘The One’ Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week Safety Team
Icom is sponsoring 'The One' Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week Safety Team. The event takes place August 4th - 12th 2018
How to prevent corrosion of your Icom Marine VHF Handheld Radio
Salt water corrosion is a major problem for any equipment being used at sea. No matter how waterproof the equipment…