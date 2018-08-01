View three new marine videos on Icom UK’s YouTube channel

Icom UK have recently added three new videos with a maritime theme to their YouTube channel. The videos focus on the IC-M330GE VHF/DSC Transceiver, CB2000 AIS Transponder Unit and a short guide on how to help prevent corrosion of an Icom marine VHF handheld

You can watch these videos by clicking the following links:

Icom’s Ultra Compact IC-M330GE Marine VHF/DSC: An introduction video to Icom’s smallest and most compact mounted marine transceiver yet! The video delves into the features and functions of the IC-M330GE and its size comparison to previous models.

AIS DSC Integration Overview / Introduction to CB2000: An introduction to the CB2000 AIS Transponder unit demonstrating its integration with the Icom IC-M506EURO to make a VHF/DSC radio complete with Class B AIS transponder. *

How to Prevent Corrosion of Your Icom Marine VHF: A short video giving tips on how to prevent salt water corrosion of an Icom Marine VHF handheld and to prolong its life.

The IC-M330GE and CB2000 are both available from authorised Icom Marine dealers.

To find out who your local Icom dealer is, please contact our sales team on 01227 741741.

*IC-M605EURO is also capable of integration with the CB2000