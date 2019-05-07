Introducing the IC-M506GE Fixed Mount VHF and GPS/AIS Receiver Combo

The IC-M506GE is a new version of the IC-M506, a powerful VHF/DSC marine radio with AIS receiver and NMEA connectivity

The IC-M506GE is virtually identical to its predecessor except that it comes as standard with integrated GPS and external GPS antenna so that it meets the latest ITU-R M493-14 regulations.

IC-M506GE like its predecessor is packed full of features including integrated AIS receiver, NMEA2000 connectivity, ‘Last Call’ voice recording function, ‘Active Noise Cancelling’ technology plus Icom’s intuitive menu-driven user interface and large dot matrix display making it easy to use.

The IC-M506GE also features the plug-and-play functionality of NMEA 2000 as well as the ability to switch to NMEA 0183 for current or older equipment.

As with other Icom fixed units, the IC-M506GE has the option of a 2nd station HM-195B COMMANDMIC. Most functions including DSC and AIS functions can be controlled from the COMMANDMIC as well as intercom between the IC-M506GE and the COMMANDMIC.

For further details about this product, visit the IC-M506GE product page. The IC-M506GE is now available from all Authorised Icom UK Marine dealers.