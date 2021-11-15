Introducing the Icom IC-M804 Class E MF/HF Marine SSB Transceiver

Launching at METS Marine Trade show, the Icom IC-M804 is a new long-range MF/HF Class E DSC radio for ocean-going sailors and commercial non GMDSS operators.

The IC-M804 is packed with features to keep users safe, including an intuitive user interface, colour TFT LCD display, audio replay, GPS and more. The IC-M804 is currently the only CE-marked Class E DSC Marine MF/HF radio available in the market.

Much like its predecessors, the IC-M804 features a remote head that can be neatly installed near a chart table or NAV station while the control box can mount discreetly out of the way and out of sight.

The controller can be interfaced with a computer or email modem to make a complete communication system. Connections are also available for an external loudspeaker.

The IC-M804E, much like the rest of the Icom range, features a user-friendly interface. Its large colour TFT LCD display allows for relatively simple operation.

With the near-180° wide viewing angle, the screen allows various installation possibilities. The large control knob and keys provide easy access to functions such as accessing MMSI numbers, ITU channel numbers and keying individual frequencies via the easy to use keypad.

Using NMEA 2000™ connectivity, the IC-M804 can exchange GNSS, DSC call information, radio information and PGN list data on the network. NMEA 0183/-HS GNSS position data can also be converted to NMEA 2000™ data for other equipment.

Other features on the IC-M804 include a distress call button, dedicated DSC receiver scanning, integrated GNSS receiver and supplied with a 5 metre cable GNSS antenna, two-minute instant replay audio function and HF email capabilities.

The IC-M804 also features an advanced RF direct simple sampling system that improves receiver sensitivity and delivers high quality audio.

The IC-M804 Class E DSC MF/HF radio is now available from authorised Icom marine dealers. For more information, visit the IC-M804 Class E DSC MF/HF radio product page on our website.

Alternatively, give the Icom team a call on 01227 741741 or email sales@icomuk.co.uk