Pictures: Spirit Yachts through the years

From the Spirit 54, also known as Soufrière, which starred in James Bond's Casino Royale, to the much-awaited Spirit 52, we take a look at the British boat builder's most beautiful vessels

Spirit 37, 1993

The first yacht built by Spirit Yachts in 1993, the Spirit 37’ embodies Spirit’s core principles of beauty, style and performance. A stunning day racer, the Spirit 37s can be seen competing successfully in classic regattas all over the world.



Spirit P35, 1996

Originally designed and built by Spirit Yachts in 1999 for a Swedish owner, Ali Baba is the first and only existing Spirit P35 to date. This stunning day/weekend cruiser was recently bought by a British customer who brought her 1,200 miles back across the North Sea to the UK from Halden in southern Norway. Following a refit in the Spirit yard, the re-named Amelia set off for the south coast, where she is now used for family cruising on the Hamble river.

Spirit 46, 2003

Eleven Spirit 46s have been built to date, which is testament to her classical elegant lines and racing performance. Built for speed (she can regularly achieve speeds of 18+ knots) and weighing only 4.5 tonnes (of which half is her keel), the Spirit 46’ offers comfortable accommodation for up to five people and ample galley space. With all controls led aft to the cockpit, short-handed or single-handed sailing is accomplished with ease, whilst a full regatta can be undertaken with a crew of just four.

Spirit 54, 2006

The Spirit 54’, which starred alongside Daniel Craig and Eva Green in Casino Royale©, is perhaps Spirit’s most iconic yacht. Following her movie début, the yacht was sold and went on to enjoy subsequent years’ cruising and participating in competitive racing.

Spirit Yachts CEO and head designer Sean McMillan comments: “Soufrière was designed specifically for Casino Royale© following the production company’s search for a classically elegant, unique, British built yacht.”

Describing the filming of Casino Royale©, McMillan adds: “The most challenging voyage for Soufrière came during filming in Venice when we had to take the rig in and out ten times; she was the first sailing yacht to go up the Grand Canal for 300 years.”

Spirit 52, 2007

Designed as a performance cruiser by Spirit CEO Sean McMillan for himself and his wife Jenny, the first Spirit 52’ Flight of Ufford enjoys an impressive power to weight ratio, and with a displacement of only eight tonnes she is an extremely light performance cruising yacht. With a top speed to date of 16 knots, she is one of Spirit’s most successful racing yachts and is a regular class winner at the BCYC Panerai Week in Cowes.

Spirit 100, 2007

Spirit’s flagship, and largest yacht built to date, is the 100-foot Gaia. Built for racing as well as relaxed family sailing, Gaia remains a ground-breaking example of modern classic, wooden yacht technology.

Keen superyacht fans will have spotted Gaia on the race circuits at the Loro Piana and Superyacht Cup regattas, and at 48 tonnes she has an impressive strength to weight ratio for a yacht of her size. Gaia comprises North 3DL sails, Nordic carbon mast with BSI nitronic rod rigging, carbon rudder, full stainless steel 2 speed electric self-tailing Anderson winches and custom deck gear by Hercules.

Spirit 76, 2008

The first Spirit 76’ Nazgul, was designed for speed on the racing circuit with the option for comfortable family cruising and longer passages onboard. With a large aft owner’s suit spanning the width of the hull, the 76’ has a luxurious saloon area with plenty of seating and space for entertaining.

Spirit 60DH, 2009

The brief for the first 60-foot Spirit Deckhouse was a classically designed yacht that could easily be sailed short-handed and was comfortable enough to spend long periods of time living onboard. The result was the Spirit 60DH, with its raised coachroof offering protection from the elements. Spirit of Rani’s owner spends his time cruising around the Caribbean and can often be spotted competing at the Panerai Antigua Classic Week.

Spirit 74, 2014

The client’s brief for the Spirit 74’ was simple; to build the most beautiful yacht possible with no compromise on quality and performance. The result is Galatea; a stunning 74-foot yacht with large fan skylights and windows in the coachroof flooding the large saloon below with natural light. The huge cockpit, designed for the best of Mediterranean cruising, and sweeping aft deck offer plenty of space to relax. Performance remains at the forefront of the 74’ design with potential for speeds of over 20 knots in the right conditions.

Spirit P40, 2015

The Spirit P40 is a sophisticated 12-metre power boat that perfectly demonstrates the clean lines and structural integrity synonymous with Spirit Yachts’ modern classic style. Incorporating practicality as well as beauty, the Spirit P40 offers the flexibility of either a luxurious leisure motor cruiser or stylish superyacht tender.

Spirit 47CR, 2016

The first yacht to be launched from Spirit’s new cruising range, the 47CR is shortlisted in the 2017 category in the European Yacht of the Year awards. The design has more volume and headroom down below for cruising and, as with all Spirit Yachts, the 47CR boasts an impressive power to weight ratio offering the option for competitive Spirit of Tradition racing.

Spirit 52, 2017

The new Spirit Classic 52’ currently in build has been tailored specifically for racing, with no compromise on performance. With a completely stripped out interior, flush decks, and carbon rigging, spars and rudder, the yacht is being built for an experienced and competitive racing sailor. Bound for the south coast classic regattas next summer, this Spirit 52’ will be complemented by an extensive sail wardrobe for all weather conditions.