Italian marinas: Venezia Certosa Marina, Marina D’Arechi and Marina Di Portisco

If you are looking for a marina in Italy, Venezia Certosa Marina in Venice, Marina D'Arechi on the Amalfi Coast and Marina Di Portisco in Sardinia are situated in stunning locations, offer top notch facilities and are attractively priced

Venezia Certosa Marina, Venice





Situated on Certosa Island, a mere 10 minutes away from Venice’s famous St Mark’s Square, Venezia Certosa Marina is built on 24 hectares of natural beauty which has recently been regenerated.

The marina boasts 300 moorings and can accommodate boats up to 60 metres, including deep draft yachts.

Fresh water, WiFi, power, 24 hour security and boat checks when the owners are away are all inclusive. Venezia Certosa Marina offers a variety of facilities such as a hotel, a restaurant and bar, indoor and outdoor dry storage, laundry and dry cleaning facilities, a sailing school and kayak excursions.

The onsite boatyard is available for maintenance, repairs and refits. Its craftsmen build traditional Venetian boats, so a visit would truly be steeped in history.

The marina’s prime location makes it ideal to explore the Venice lagoon with its beautiful islands including, Torcello, Murano, famous for its glass making and Burano, known for its lace work.

If you’d like to sail a little further, the marina is only 200 nautical miles from the pretty town of Split in Croatia and if you feel like staying on dry land for a day, not only is the city of Venice simply enchanting to get lost in, but the Dolomites mountains are just a two hour drive away, and the fashionable city of Milan is only three hours away by train or car.

Luis Vuitton Cup’s founder and Olympian Bruno Troublé is one of Venezia Certosa Marina’s berth holders.

“What a discovery!” he says, “Peace and quiet, no tourists, only 10nm from the centre…a wonderful place to make the most of Venice and the Adriatic Sea”.

Watch the video below and get the inside information from Bruno

If sailing on the Gran Canal is not enough to be tempted, the marina is also very reasonably priced. An annual berth for 2017 costs around £3,800 for a 12m monohull.

On their website, http://marina.ventodivenezia.it, you can find a really useful tool that calculates your berthing costs ahead of booking, so you’ll get no unpleasant surprises.

James Bond and Spirit Yachts fans will be delighted to know that Venezia Marina Certosa’s CEO Alberto Sonino was the man in charge of overseeing the delivery of the yacht Soufrière, which starred in Casino Royale with Daniel Craig and Eva Green. Sonino coordinated the crew on location when they were shooting scenes in Venice.

The marina is also very easy to reach from the UK, the rest of Europe and the world, with daily direct flights to Venice.

Marina D’Arechi, Amalfi Coast



Just east of the city of Salerno, on the stunning Amalfi Coast, a UNESCO world heritage site, Marina D’Arechi is one of the largest marinas in Italy.

It has 1,000 moorings and caters for yachts from 10m to 100m.

Adjacent to Capri, Positano, Ischia, Pompeii, Ravello and Paestum, the marina is the perfect location to explore the breathtaking Campania region.

Moorings enjoy electricity, water and sanitation. Facilities include a full service shipyard with a 220 ton travel lift, providing repairs and maintenance to berth holders, front office and 24 hours concierge services, remote video surveillance, fire fighting service, anti-pollution system and weather forecasting services.

There are also an onsite lounge bar, restaurant, patisserie, private beach and sport and wellness facilities. UK customers are offered professional delivery services from the UK by professional skipper and crew or via transfer vessel unloading in Italy.

Marina D’Arechi is easily accessible from Naples or Salerno airports, with daily flights from the UK, rest of Europe and the world.

For more information and prices, visit http://www.marinadarechi.com/en/

Marina Di Portisco, Sardinia

Marina Di Portisco is situated on the enchanting Costa Smeralda, on the Italian island of Sardinia, known for its crystal clear blue sea, beautiful beaches and spectacular landscape.

The marina boasts 589 moorings, accommodating yachts from 4m up to 90m.

Its facilities include fuel and bunkering, mooring assistance, courtesy car hire for customer use, mooring assistance, waste collection, equipment hire, 24 hour security seven days a week, CCTV surveillance, WiFi and a weather station.

Marina Di Portisco also offers a generous Privilege Awards Scheme with discounted services at the marina and the chance of winning free flights from the UK.

The marina is easily reachable from Olbia airport. There are several flights a week from the UK, rest of Europe and world.

For more information and prices visit http://www.marinadiportisco.it/en/

Luxury marina begins construction in Ayia Napa