Icom’s IC-M37E buoyant marine radio: More power, more functionality

If you are out on the water or supporting from shore a good quality VHF radio that can withstand the elements is a necessity

It’s an important safety tool to keep in touch with others, be it for your work or hobby. With good build quality and clear display, the Icom tradition continues with the introduction of the new IC-M37E VHF marine handheld – a quality marine handheld that is easy to use, one of the most significant prerequisites of any piece of equipment when used at sea. What’s more, the radio is buoyant and strobes a red light should it be accidentally dropped into the water.

The new IC-M37E VHF is a perfect size offering large keys and easy-to grip design. Mariners will appreciate the big LCD that quickly shows channel numbers and status icons. This radio is rugged enough for commercial use yet is suited to leisure users too, making it an ideal choice for clubs, individuals and commercial users alike.

With its powerful 6W of transmit output power, it is ideal for long distance communication. The powerful 700mW audio output provides clear communication even in noisy environments. The supplied li-ion battery can provide more than 12 hours of operating time.

The radio is supplied with a drop-in charger with a neat little clip to keep the radio in place in moving environments. The drop-in charger can be powered by a mains PSU (supplied) as well as 12V on board via a USB adapter socket, making charging very versatile. A battery case is also supplied as standard, which provides a useful back up to the radio’s li-ion battery and can be kept in your grab bag for peace of mind.

The IC-M37E features a useful Channel History Function. This feature stores the last five channels used for easy recall at the press of a single key, which is very handy for any voyage.

The IC-M37E is built to IP57 dust and waterproof protection rating (1 metre for 30 minutes). The radio also features an AquaQuake draining function to clear water away from the speaker grill, preventing the speaker from becoming waterlogged.

And let’s not forget about Icom’s very own Float’n Flash which allows the radio to float and be located with a flashing red LED light and LCD/key backlight.

Ian Lockyer, Marketing Manager of Icom UK Ltd, said: “You have the best of all worlds with this new model. It’s an excellent reliable, robust radio with the benefits of having a larger tactile PTT and keypad. It provides superior quality, loud audio – and it is a buoyant 6 Watt VHF with Float’n Flash.”

To find out more about this product, visit the IC-M37E Buoyant Marine VHF radio product page.