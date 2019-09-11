Icom IC-M37E to Launch at 2019 Southampton Boat Show

Icom's expert team will be on hand to demonstrate its latest range of marine radio products and answer any related questions on stand E029 at the Southampton Boat Show (13-22 September)

The company, which is celebrating its 45th Anniversary in business, will have some great exclusive show offers including an extended 5-year warranty on leisure products.

Highlights on the stand include the launch of Icom’s new buoyant marine VHF handheld called the IC-M37E. This radio has a great simple design that is comfortable to hold, simple to operate and easy to read.

Its audio also packs a powerful punch. This radio is buoyant, so should you drop it overboard, it will float and stream a light so you can see it and retrieve it. This radio will be available at the show so come to our stand for a demonstration.

As well as Icom’s extensive range of marine VHF solutions, Icom will also have on show its recently launched Satellite PTT radio, IC-SAT100 – a radio device that provides true global coverage, even at the poles!

Icom will also have samples of its innovative LTE radio system, which can provide companies and organisation with licence free nationwide radio coverage without the need for investing in costly infrastructure. The radios use the 4G LTE and 3G networks.

In addition to these exciting new products, Icom will have on display its full range of products dedicated to all boat users including buoyant handheld VHF, VHF/DSC fixed radios, HF/SSB Marine radios, AIS products and marine base stations.

Article continues below…

If you are looking to buy a radio at the show, visit the Icom stand E029 and speak to their team about their latest offers.

The full marine radio product range can be viewed on the Icom website. The Icom team look forward to seeing you at the show!