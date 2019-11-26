Followtheboat: Climbing the mast, sailing 4m waves and dealing with flying foxes

This latest episode just about typifies what it means to be a cruiser in South East Asia. Boat maintenance (of course), sailing in testing seas and anchoring off a desert island

After the six month passage through Indonesia, we take a quick stop at Sebana Cove Marina in Malaysia to check-in and get some boat chores ticked off the list.

Liz goes up the mast to sort out the Aqua Signal tricolor which hasn’t been working for the last 500 miles. And while she’s up there we finally hose down and clean our mildewed spreaders.

After a few beer o’clocks and provisioning, it’s time to sail 100 miles to the paradise island of Pulau Tioman in the South China Sea.

Paradise because of its clear water, coral reefs and white-sand beaches, but also for its limitless duty-free booze available to boaters.

But first we have to get round the cape through the rolly seas and big swell. With 4m waves on the beam and the sails prevented, it was a fast ride.