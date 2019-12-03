Bats, sharks and turtles: Close encounters with animals in Malaysia

Pulau Tioman in the South China Sea is an idyllic tropical island. Although tourism is healthy, they keep it low-key and sustainable. It’s a great place to immerse yourself in the natural world, but the local fauna are not always so kind to yachties...

Every night on Pulau Tioman large flying-foxes (Pteropus vampyrus), with wingspans of up to 1.5m, leave the trees in their thousands on the hunt for fruit.

On the way they like to stop off on the masts of any hapless sailing yacht which happens to be at anchor. They’re big, strong and break important bits of equipment just by sitting on them.

Near-threatened on the IUCN Red List, the crew has to find ways of discouraging them without causing any damage.

Underwater at Tioman, the coral is vibrant and healthy. Jamie filmed shoals of reef fish while black tip reef sharks patrolled between the coral heads.

And we talked to the Juara Turtle Project, an NGO trying to save turtles by protecting their nests. Of the 27 beaches around Tioman used for nesting by hawksbill and green turtles only 5 remain.

But the project is doing a great job of protection and at the same time giving employment to the local community.

To find out more about the Juara Turtle Project, visit: juaraturtleproject.com