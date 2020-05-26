Followtheboat: Refitting Esper’s deck and topsides

In part two of Esper's refit, Liz and Jamie explain the preparation and painting of the deck and topsides
There’s a lot of grinding and faring to be finished before we can apply the paint. We used Awlcraft 2000 paint from Awlgrip in Snow White and Moon Dust.
Then we had the mammoth task of re-stepping the masts and getting all the deck fittings back in place, a task Jamie undertook himself with the help of one carpenter.
Other topics covered in part two include:
- Mast prep and spray
- Servicing furling gear
- Mast reassembly
- Preparing the topsides
- Preparing the deck
- Painting the topsides
- Painting the deck
- Deck boxes
- Toe rails
- Cockpit teak