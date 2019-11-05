Followtheboat: How to sail goose wing with a poled-out headsail

Goose wing, or wing on wing, what do you call it? We show you how we sail wing on wing using a polled-out genoa and prevented main (or mizzen)

Just as we think this sailing life can’t get any better, a fierce squall hits as we sail into trouble inside a rocky anchorage.

This is a desolate part of Indonesia and we can’t afford to have any big problems here because there will be no-one to help.

With reefs sprinkling the seabed, it’s about the worst place for our genoa furler to seize. The only thing we can do is get out of danger fast with the foresail fully extended and run straight into the storm.

With the boat moving forward, we jump into action and pull down the sail in gale force winds. Our major concern was not to let the sail fall into the water as the boat bucked and rolled.

It took all our strength and team skills to get the job done. With the sail securely fastened to the guard rails we were clear to head into the cove and work out what had just happened.