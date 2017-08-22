10 of the most expensive sailing yachts in the world

With stunning sleek lines, billowing white sails and bespoke interiors, these are some of the most beautiful and expensive sailing yachts in the world

From the iconic Camper and Nicholson-designed J-Class, Endeavour to the showstopping Maltese Falcon, each of these stunning yachts are guaranteed to get adoring looks wherever they sail to in the world. With sleek exteriors and state of the art interiors, these vessels are the ultimate way to sail in sheer luxury.

Valquest – £8.87 million

From the pen of the legendary Ed Dubois, Valquest has a sleek look, helped by its low profile deckhouse.

The all-aluminium sailing yacht has a modern interior, with stunning white leather and mahogany throughout the 40.8-metre (133.7ft) ship.

She was delivered in 2009 by the Dutch yard Bloemsma van Breemen, which also built Lionheart, the first J-Class with an aluminium hull.

On board, an exclusive guest list of up to nine people can be luxuriously accommodated in a large owner’s suite, two double and one twin cabin – all with en suite shower facilities and state-of-the-art entertainment centres.

The split-level main saloon really impresses: skylights allow plenty of natural light, while the stunning separate dining room and bar is ideal for formal dining and entertaining.

For those wanting to relax on deck, a covered social area is perfect for alfresco parties.

Valquest is currently on the market and can be inspected in Monaco.

Bliss – £10.83 million

One of the few sporty composite sailing superyachts currently on the market, Bliss is a yacht designed to serve two masters – those who have a passion to cruise the world and those who love the thrill of racing.

She was launched in 2010 by Yachting Developments, New Zealand, which was responsible for the refit of the America’s Cup J-Class, Endeavour and for restoring Sir Peter Blake’s first yacht – Bandit.

Another beauty from the design boards of Dubois Naval Architects, Bliss has a characteristic sleek exterior.

Inside she doesn’t disappoint, with a contemporary and luxurious interior décor by Design Unlimited, featuring a palette of white, grey, red and black.

The 36.8-metre (120.7ft) Bliss can take up to 10 guests in three cabins.

Shenandoah of Sark – £13.68 million

A must for the true sailing connoisseur, Shenandoah of Sark has to be one of the most unique and desirable yachts in the world.

This classic 1902 three-masted gaff rigged schooner has a rich history and was built to be the ultimate retirement luxury by one of the richest bankers in America, Charles Fahnestock.

She is a true tribute to the bygone age of sail and epitomises beauty, grace, elegance and speed.

The 55-metre (180ft) ship was last refitted in 2009, with traditional and contemporary interior styling by the late Italian architect Gae Aulenti, who was responsible for the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, and Bureau Veritas.

Wood lined rooms, glass skylights and port holes and a wood and brass onboard library certainly add to the ambience on board: think the golden age of yachting.

Shenandoah can accommodate an intimate gathering of up to 10 people, with a luxurious master cabin, along with three double cabins and two additional pullmans.

Endeavour – £15.97 million

A rare chance to own a piece of America’s Cup history, and a yacht often attributed for the resurgence of the J-Class.

When she challenged for the Auld Mug in 1934, Endeavour was one of the most advanced ships of the day.

Built by Camper and Nicholson, the yacht’s owner, Thomas Sopwith utilised his aviation design expertise on her rig and winches, as well as giving her a steel hull and mast.

Although the America’s Cup challenge was unsuccessful, the 39.56-metre (130 ft) Endeavour still made her mark in the racing circuit and won the hearts of many.

Sadly, a series of owners mistreated her and she was left a complete wreck, abandoned in the Solent until she was bought by Elizabeth Meyer in 1984.

Endeavour was completed rebuilt by the Royal Huisman Shipyard in 1989 before undergoing an extensive refit in 2010/11 by Yachting Developments, New Zealand, which included a new deck structure and deck layout and a new rig and sails.

This stunning yacht can sleep up to eight guests in a master suite, two doubles with en suite facilities and a twin cabin with bunk beds.

Marie – £25.61 million

With her distinct red and black hull, Marie certainly stands out from the crowd.

Reminiscent of a pirate ship (she even has miniature canons on board), there is nothing brusque about her stunning open-plan golden interior.

Large skylights provide plenty of natural light and the high gloss anigre finish gives a warm feel throughout.

This 55-metre (180ft) ketch even has a Steinway baby grand piano – for anyone wanting to relive the luxurious and decadent Great Gatsby lifestyle.

Marie has many elegant design features like the private aft owner’s cockpit and the Art Deco inspired skylight above the oval dining table.

Marie was penned by Dutchman Andre Hoek, who designed the winner of the 2017 America’s Cup Superyacht Yacht Regatta in Bermuda, Lionheart.

This superyacht thoroughbred can sleep up to 10 guests in four luxurious cabins fit for a king.

Athena – £41 million

The fourth largest sailing yacht in the world, the graceful and majestic Athena is a timeless classic.

This three masted 90-metre schooner has played host to the likes of Hollywood actors Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts, Griffin Dunne and Fisher Stevens.

Designed by Pieter Beeldsnijder with Dykstra Naval Architects and built by the Royal Huisman Shipyard, she is based on the Italian fashion designer family Gucci’s 1927 wooden schooner, Creole.

The 90-metre (295.3ft) Athena is a true blend of traditional yachting style, along with modern sailing technology.

Designed by Rebecca Bradley Interior Design, her rich interior features wood and a palette of blues and creams.

Five sumptuous cabins, including a stunning full beam master suite, can sleep 10 in utter luxury.

Sybaris – £80.29 million

Sleek and sculptured, Sybaris is the sixth largest private yacht in the world, and everything about her is elegant and impressive.

Launched last year, she was designed by the creators of the iconic Maltese Falcon, Perini Navi, along with the expertise of the award winning designed Philippe Briand.

Her size and scale amaze: Sybaris is powered by 3,000sq m of sail. She also has two Rondal custom produced carbon masts, a retractable keel, and a new captive winch system.

Down below, it is easy to see why she won last year’s Monaco Yacht Show‘s best interior award.

The Miami-based PH Design has created a spacious and luxurious open plan living space, with a focused use of titanium throughout the yacht.

The lustrous alloy was used for handholds, rails and other fittings. Specialist craftsmen from the F1 world were brought in to help with the construction.

Bespoke furniture and bleached oak joinery gives it a contemporary style, and 12 guests can be comfortably accommodated the six guest cabins. The full-beam owner’s suite includes two bathrooms a dressing area, walk-in wardrobe, an office and lounge.

Outside, a broad, well-protected deck affords private dining and lounging, with a unique 60-foot flybridge offering incredible views under sail.

The 70-meter (230ft) Sybaris is currently for sale, lying in the Monaco area.

Eos – £116.45 million

A former holder of the largest private sailing yacht in the world title, the custom sail yacht Eos was build by the world famous Lürssen shipyard.

The 92.9 metre (304.89ft) Bermuda rigged schooner belongs to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller and his fashion designer wife, Diane von Fürstenberg.

She was delivered in 2006 and underwent a refit in 2013 following a fire on board.

Eos’ interior has been designed by François Catroux, named by Vanity Fair as the “Über-Rich’s Favorite Interior Designer”.

Known for his symmetrical design, Catroux previously penned the interior design for another Lürssen superyacht – the 316-foot Limitless.

Eos has a clean and contemporary interior, with a use of neutral tones and wood.

She can take up to 16 guests and 21 crew and features a displacement aluminium hull and aluminium superstructure, with teak decks. Eos has plenty of toys and tenders to keep guests entertained at sea.

Maltese Falcon – £116.45-£232 million

Chartered by the likes of Tom Hanks and Hugh Jackman, the iconic Maltese Falcon has to be one of the most photographed and best known yachts of all time.

The 88-metre (288.7ft) Perini Navi yacht is famed for its revolutionary sailing system – the Falcon Rig – which delivers exceptional performance and speed.

The square rigged DynaRig sail plan is automated. Three self-standing and rotating masts accommodate 15 sails for a total sail area of 2,400sq m. These are controlled by a touch of a button on the ship’s bridge.

Although purists might argue the Maltese Falcon is not a true sailing superyacht, most agree that she is stunning to behold.

Original built for the American capitalist Tom Perkins (he would only ever say that she cost more than $150 million, but less than $300 million), the Maltese Falcon was later sold for $100 million to one of the richest women in the world, billionaire hedge fund founder Elena Ambrosiadou.

Today, she is available for charter, taking up to 12 guests for the most luxurious holiday of their lives: think Jacuzzis, an al fresco cinema, spa, gym, spacious saloon and a crew of 17 to deliver your every want and need.

Sailing Yacht A – £360 million

Sailing Yacht A is the world’s most expensive privately owned sailing superyacht.

Again, while many argue that she is not a true sailing yacht, her size certainly makes her impressive.

The leviathan is a staggering 143-metres (469 ft) long, and has three distinctive mast which are some of the tallest and most highly loaded freestanding composite structures in the world.

Each mast can sustain 90 knots of wind.

The three sails were created in 2016 at Doyle Sailmakers in Salem, Massachusetts, and the tallest mast – 91 metres – even has a small room inside.

Built for the Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, the sail-assisted superyacht has been designed by Frenchman Philippe Starck, who was behind Melnichenko’s previous superyacht, Motor Yacht A, and Steve Jobs’ superyacht, Venus.

This advanced superyacht has a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and state-of-the-art navigation systems.

The interior is kept a closely guarded secret, although it is believed that Sailing Yacht A has eight floors.

Much has been made of its unique 93-square-foot curved glass observation pod in the vessel’s hull.

Sailing Yacht A was built at Nobiskrug’s shipyard at Kiel, Germany, and features teak, and a steel hull and steel superstructure with high-tech composite fashion plates that can be formed into any shape or size.

Inside, Sailing Yacht can luxuriously accommodate up to 20 guests and a crew of 54.