Pictures: the limited edition Porsche inspired superyacht

With just seven being built, the GTT 115 Hybrid with Porsche DNA is certainly exclusive..as is its price tag of €11,900,000. See the first pictures of this stunning new superyacht

This isn’t the first foray into the world of luxury yachts for Porsche.

Previously, the sports car manufacturer has collaborated with Royal Falcon Fleet on the RFF135 power catamaran and the Fearless 28 luxury speedboat.

Now, Porsche is working in cooperation with the Monaco-based shipyard, Dynamiq to develop a new range of superyachts.

The first out of Studio F.A Porsche is the 35-metre GTT 115 Hybrid.

It is currently being built at Dynamiq’s shipyard in Viareggio, Italy, and will be presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this September.

A limited edition of seven GTT 115 yachts will be built, with a starting price of €11.900,000.

Powered by twin 1213kW MAN engines paired with the latest Fortjes 5000 pods, the superyacht will be able to exceed 21-knots. It has a range of 3,400 nautical miles, making it ideal for transatlantic crossings and high speed cruising.

The GTT 115 will also have a short delivery time of just 15 months from date of order.

All the exterior syling has been done by Studio F.A, which is responsible for creating Porsche Design sunglasses, watches and other luxury items.

Inside, both decks have seven-foot-high ceilings.

Spacious cabins are lined with carbon fibre and marble detailing throughout, with furniture and throw-pillows finished with the same material as the seats in a Porsche 911R.

The GTT 115 can cater for up six passengers and six crew.

The new series of Dynamic superyachts with Porsche DNA will blend racing-inspired performance with a fast-displacement, lightweight aluminium hull.

Each of these Grand Turismo Transatlantic superyachts is easily customisable via Dynamiq’s online configurator, similar to the option available for those buying the latest Porsche supercars.

Work is also currently underway on developing at GTT 100 and 85.