Top 12 most popular videos of 2016

From boating hacks and sailing chickens to disastrous attempts to moor and encounters with sharks, YBW looks back at the videos you viewed the most on our website in 2016
January
Video: yacht fire burns Princess superyacht
A yacht fire in the town of Fethiye on Turkey’s southwest coast claimed the 90-foot Princess 95 yacht, Queen Anna, reportedly worth £4m.
February
Video: Kayak fisherman thrown into water by shark
A fisherman had a close encounter with a shark when his kayak was overturned by the mighty fish in South Africa.
March
Video: crane accident destroys luxury motor yacht
The yacht was several feet above the water when the crane operator lost control.
April
Video: US Navy launches 132ft submarine-hunting drone boat
The US Navy has launched and speed-tested the latest weapon in its arsenal against enemy submarines – Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessels, or ACTUV.
May
Video: Investigation into boat sinking off the Isles of Scilly
An investigation is underway into why the tripper boat, Surprise grounded off St Agnes on the Isles of Scilly on 15 May 2016. 48 passengers had to be rescued.
June
Video: 9 rescued after yacht fire off Shetland
The skipper and eight crew were forced to abandon the yacht after it caught fire off the coast of Shetland, Scotland.
July
Video: “Captain Calamity” crashes while trying to moor
Watch as the captain of a motor yacht tries to moor at a Dutch marina, crashing into a post and other yachts in the process.
August
Video: Watch the world’s biggest LEGO ship being built
The world’s biggest LEGO ship got its UK debut August Bank Holiday weekend. Watch the time lapse video of the construction.
September
French sailor and his pet red hen, Monique, make it through the Northwest Passage
French skipper Guirec Soudée and his pet red hen, Monique, are now through the Northwest Passage as the intrepid pair continue their circumnavigation.
October
Video: It’s a good idea to know the “rules of the road”
When you’re out at sea, it is imperative you know the “rules of the road”! Watch as a small boat is buffeted out of the way by a large cargo ship in the middle of a shipping lane.
November
Video: Hacks for better boating and sailing
It doesn’t matter if you’ve been sailing for 40 years or one month, it is always good to have a few boat hacks up your sleeve!
December
Video: Scallywag maxi yacht narrowly avoids crash with patrol boat
How close is too close! Watch as the super-maxi yacht, Scallywag, is skilfully manoeuvred between two patrol boats to avoid disaster during the Sydney’s Big Boat Challenge.
