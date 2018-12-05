Golden Globe Race: Susie Goodall’s yacht dismasted

Golden Globe Race skipper Susie Goodall is reporting she is ok after her yacht pitchpoled and dismasted during a storm while heading to Cape Horn

Golden Globe Race entrant Susie Goodall is currently bailing out her Rustler 36, DHL Starlight after the yacht pitchpoled and dismasted while battling 60 knot winds.

The 29-year-old is reported to be ok, although she did suffer a ‘nasty head bang’. She will now require assistance, having lost her rig and jury rig, although her safety equipment remains intact. The yacht’s engine is also not working.

The hull and deck of DHL Starlight are secure.

Race organiser said they were alerted to the situation by the UK Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre at 1100 UTC today (5 December 2018) after Goodall activated her EPIRB.

MRCC Chile is now in charge of co-ordinating any rescue, and has contacted a ship 480 miles south west of Goodall’s position. It is expected to reach the area in two days time.

Goodall had sent one of her routine text updates to GGR HQ just a few hours before the incident, which read: ‘TAKING A HAMMERING! WONDERING WHAT ON EARTH IM DOING OUT HERE Position: 45′ 33.054 S 122′ 37.061 W at 05 Dec 08:29 UTC”

She made contact again after activating her EPIRB reporting that her liferaft was ok.

“INTERIOR TOTAL WRECK, LIFERAFT OK, NASTY HEAD BANG AS BOAT PITCHPOLED.UNBELIEVABLY ROLY NOW, TOTALLY & UTTERLY GUTTED!”

Goodall, who was in fourth place, had been battling the storm for more than 24 hours, having to deal with sudden changes in sea state and 90 degree wind shift.

Speaking to race HQ she said: ‘I have been dismasted. Thought I had holed the hull because the boat filled with water, but the hull is NOT holed. The hull is OK. The boat is destroyed. I can’t make up a jury rig. The only thing left is the hull and deck which remain intact. We were pitchpoled and I was thrown across the cabin and knocked out for a while.’

She confirmed that all hatches, portholes and safety equipment were secured and she didn’t need immediate assistance.

She said that before the incident, she had been enjoying the conditions and felt in control. But then the safety tube on her Monitor self-steering broke and she was forced to trail a drogue anchor astern and take down the mainsail.

She was below decks when the boat was pitchpoled, and when she returned on deck to assess the damage, found that the line attached to the drogue had parted.

Goodall also reported that she ‘has been beaten up and badly bruised’ with cuts and scratches and a big bump on her head.

MSOS, the GGR’s 24 hour medical telecentre has been advised and doctors are now monitoring her symptoms and providing direct medical advice

Thankfully, the winds have since dropped down to 45 knots and conditions are likely to improve further as the storm continues to head east.

Third placed Uku Randmaa is some 400 miles ahead of Goodall in his Rutler 36, One and All, but has also being dealing with the same weather system, which means he will be unable to turn back to offer assistance.

Both had been advised by Race HQ to make east wherever possible in order to avoid the worst of the storm.

Fifth placed Istvan Kopar in his Tradewind 35, Puffin is some 800 miles behind Goodall, and is now on course to intercept DHL Starlight. He is expected to reach her position in six days time.

Goodall had changed her storm tactics after experiencing several knockdowns in the southern Indian Ocean, favouring warps and hand steering over a drogue.

Commenting, Race Chairman Don McIntyre said: ‘We are monitoring the situation carefully, speaking to Susie every hour and working with the Chilean Search and rescue authorities on the best course of action to take. We have also informed her family and are keeping them informed.’

This is the fifth Golden Globe Race entrant to have abandoned the race due to their boat being dismasted.

On 27 August 2018, Norwegian Are Wiig was rolled and dismasted some 400 miles south west of Cape Town, but managed to make it to the South African port using his jury rig.

Both Irish skipper Gregor MuGuckin and Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy had to be rescued after their yachts were dismasted on 21 September 2018 during storms in the southern Indian Ocean. McGuckin also managed to set up a jury rig on his Biscay 36 Hanley Energy Endurance and sailed to assist Tomy, who had suffered a broken back.

They were later rescued some 1,900 miles south-west of Perth, Australia, by the crew of the French fisheries patrol vessel, Osiris.

French Golden Globe Race yachtsman Loïc Lepage was also rescued on 23 October 2018 after his Nicholson 32 MK X Laaland dismasted 600 miles south-west of Perth and began taking on water.

Out of the 16 skippers who crossed the start line on 1 July 2018 in France, just five are left in the race, including French solo yachtsman Jean-Luc Van Den Heede whose Rustler 36 Matmut pitchpoled during a Southern Ocean storm, resulting in damage to the connecting bolt attachment to the mast that holds all four lower shrouds.

He has since made repairs at sea, and continues to lead in the race, predicting he will cross the finish line by 23 January 2019.