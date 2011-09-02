Skip to content »
YBW
Subscribe now
Digital Edition
YBW
Search for:
Search
News
Boats for Sale
Forum
Galleries
Sail boat pictures
Motor boat pictures
Expert boat advice
Boat ownership
Boat maintenance
Cruising
Boat insurance guide
Icom Marine Radio Guide
Videos
Events
Volvo Ocean Race
London Boat Show
Southampton Boat Show
Clipper Round The World Yacht Race
Golden Globe Race
Cowes Week
Fastnet Race
America’s Cup
Features
Top Ten
Travel
UK
Europe
USA & Canada
World
Marinas
Reviews
Win!
Weather
Home
Boat pictures
Motor boat pictures
The Floating Cinema
Isobel Smith
02.09.2011
0
shares
0
shares