Southampton Boat Show 2018: See the latest Icom Marine Radio Products, and great show offers

Icom’s expert team will be on hand to demonstrate its latest range of marine radio products and answer any related questions on stand (E029) at the Southampton Boat Show between 14th – 23rd September 2018. As always there will be some great exclusive show offers available (including an extended 5-year warranty on leisure products)

Highlights on the stand include the new IC-M506GE, an ITU-R M493-14 compliant version of Icom’s popular fixed VHF/DSC radio, which will come as standard with integrated GPS and external GPS antenna. Icom’s new LTE (Push-to-Talk Over Cellular) radio system will also be displayed for the first time. Utilising the 3G/4G LTE cellular network, this new radio system can provide full duplex communication as alternative to contemporary 2 way radio over a closed private network.

Also at the show, the recently launched IC-M330GE VHF/DSC Marine Transceiver. One of, if not the smallest fixed VHF/DSC radio in the world. The front face of the M330GE is so compact that it matches the size of a modern Smartphone. With its small size and stylish design, the IC-M330GE boasts ease of use and high performance with compliance to ITU-R M493-14.

Icom will also be showcasing other products from its range including buoyant handheld VHF, VHF/DSC fixed radios, HF/SSB Marine radios, AIS products and marine base stations.

