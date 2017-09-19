Premier Marinas to invest £11M in their marinas over the next 12 months

Premier Marinas will invest £11M in their marinas across the South Coast, with £7.5M to be spent on the redevelopment of Noss on Dart
Premier Marinas has announced that it will be investing over £11M in its marinas over the coming 12 months.
Part of the Wellcome Trust, Premier Marinas owns and operates nine marinas on the South Coast: Eastbourne, Brighton, Chichester, Swanwick, Noss on Dart, Falmouth Marina, Southsea in Langstone Harbour, Port Solent and Gosport.
Premier Marinas will invest in its marina infrastructures and boatyards in 2018, with £7.5m going towards a £75M project to develop Noss on Dart Marina, which Premier purchased in 2016. Premier is in the midst of applying for planning permission to redevelop the 37 acre site, aiming to make Noss the best marina in the UK.
The redevelopment and expansion of the marina will include 232 berths, a new boatyard, a new hardstanding for up to 100 boats, a new dry stack, a new marina reception, 21 offices and workshops for 21 offices and workshops for marine services and a new home for South Devon College’s marine trades courses. 50 room hotel, two restaurants, a spa and 39 residential units are also part of the development.
Premier is planning to invest £480,000 on redeveloping a third of Port Solent to construct bigger boat berths to take boats up to 33m. These news berths will offer boaters wider fairways and upgraded walkways and pontoons.
CEO Pete Bradshaw commented: “Our mission is to be the finest marina operator on the South Coast, providing value for money berthing for our customers. Central to this ambition is ongoing investment and planning for the future. We are fortunate to be owned by an organisation that not only understands this, but has the funds to invest in our company.”