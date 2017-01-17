Entries for Round the Island Race open later this month

Those wanting to enter the iconic Round the Island Race can register from midnight on 27 January 2017

Entries for this year’s Round the Island Race will open at midnight on Friday, 27 January 2017.

The Island Sailing Club (ISC) in Cowes, which organises the annual competition, has announced that Early Bird entries will close at midnight on Saturday, 18 February 2017, when the standard entry fee will apply.

This year, the iconic race around the Isle of Wight will be held on 1 July.

Last year’s race saw challenging conditions, with gusts of almost 40 knots.

Dramatically, the Dubois half-tonner, Alchemist, sank in 17 metres of water just east of The Needles, after it hit the wreck of the SS Varvassi while competing in the race.

Video: Watch as commodore’s yacht sinks in Round the Island Race

The Junior Offshore Group (JOG) racer belonged to the commodore of the Island Sailing Club, Mark Wynter.

No one was injured in the incident.

The winners of the prestigious Gold Roman Bowl for the first IRC boat on corrected time was Bernard Langley’s TP52 Gladiator.

The crew completed the course in less than four and a half hours.

Lloyd Thornburg’s giant MOD70 trimaran Phaedo^3, tore round the course in two hours 23 minutes and 23 seconds, smashing the record time Sir Ben Ainslie set in 2013 by a stunning 28 minutes.

The Round the Island Race annually attracts in the region of 1,500 competing yachts and upwards of 12,000 sailors from around the globe.

Last year saw the departure of title sponsor J.P. Morgan Asset Management after 12 years. A new sponsor is expected to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, Raymarine has signed a new three-year deal as the Race Technical Partner.

The ISC has also confirmed that the official race charity will continue being the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for a further year.

Heading up the race management team, ISC Sailing Flag Dave Atkinson urged people to sign up for the Round the Island Race.

“Whatever the outcome of our sponsorship discussions, we will be running an expertly managed race on 1 July and are looking forward to keeping the RTI flag flying high, so please do sign up from 27 January,” he urged.

Further details will be available online from 27 January.