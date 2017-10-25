Volvo Ocean Race: Watch Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag lose a headsail overboard

It was a hairy moment at sea when Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag lost a headsail, but thankfully it was just a pin holding the sail popping out. Watch the video here
It’s could have been quite the setback for Volvo Ocean Race team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag when they lost a headsail overnight. Fortunately the sail fell overboard only because a pin holding it popped out and skipper David Witt’s crew were able to fix the issue quickly.
Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag is in a very tight battle for fourth place, followed by: Charles Caudrelier’s Dongfeng Race Team in fifth place, Turn the Tide on Plastic skippered by Dee Caffari in sixth and Bouwe Bekking’s Team Brunel in seventh place.
Less than two miles separate fourth from last place, so any time sailing at less than 100% can lose teams points easily.
Thankfully in this instance the team recovered very quickly, with no injuries and no serious damage, and still in fourth place on the leaderboard.