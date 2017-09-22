New attempt to smash the Length of Britain world record

Four young British sailors will set sail from Land's End today to try and break the Length of Britain record held by Phil Sharp

Four offshore British sailors are scheduled to leave Land’s End at 1600BST today (22 September) and race to John o’Groats to try and smash the Length of Britain record.

The current record was set in December 2015 by British sailor Phil Sharp, and stands at 3 days, 11 hours, 52 minutes, 15 seconds at an average speed of 7.39 knots.

The crew will be racing the 879-nautical mile course to John o’Groats onboard the Open 60 Artemis Ocean Racing.

No stranger to setting records, in 2014 Artemis Ocean Racing took the World Record for Monohulls 60 feet and less for Round Britain and Ireland in a time of 5 days, 14 hours, 00 minutes and 54 seconds.

The crew features two Vendee2020Vision’s candidates, Lizzy Foreman and Andrew Baker.

They will be joined by Artemis skipper and boat captain Mikey Ferguson and a new addition to the team – Jack Trigger.

Trigger is no stranger to racing hard under pressure – he was part of the record breaking crew onboard the MOD70 Concise, which took line honours in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race last month.

Launched in 2016, Vendee2020Vision is an initiative to nurture Britain’s offshore sailing talent to compete in the 2020 Vendée Globe.

During the Length of Britain record attempt, the four crew will have to test their skills in some of the coldest and most challenging conditions off Britain’s coastline.

Follow the crew’s progress via the live tracker here

As well as trying to smash the record, the crew will also be testing several pieces of wearable technology to provide vital data to assist the team in improving overall performance and health at sea.

From monitoring sleep cycles and baseline vitals during an offshore race, the team will also work with Jack Trigger, a Type 1 diabetic, to see how wearable tech can assist in the management of his condition offshore.